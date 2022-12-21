Supervisors wrap up FY23 county budget

During the Dec. 13 Jones County Supervisor meeting, the board held a public hearing to amend the county’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

County Auditor Whitney Hein reported that the $293,900 amendment stemmed from the Conservation Department budget due to a land acquisition.

“It was mostly funded by grants,” she said. “We’re just giving them the spending authority.”

Conservation Director Brad Mormann added that the National Wild Turkey Federation also contributed $5,000 toward the acquisition.

Conservation worked with several other wildlife groups to acquire 160 acres. This property touches the Hale Wildlife Area on two sides.

The board adopted the FY23 budget amendment.

The board also approved a resolution adjusting the appropriations of various county departments, as a result of the budget amendment.

“This gives spending authority to the different departments,” added Hein, specifically noting Conservation.

During the previous supervisor meeting, the board, Hein and County Attorney Kristofer Lyons discussed implementing a policy for all non-governmental groups requesting county funding. The board took action to approve budget request protocol.

Hein put together a form modeled after that of Black Hawk County.

“It’s pretty broad,” she said, “so as not to eliminate anyone. This gives people the opportunity for their case to be heard.”

She said she can’t speak to the board’s priorities with the various funding requests that come in, but that each should be evaluated based on certain criteria.

“What aligns with your priorities?” she proposed to the board. “You’re the decision-maker of the funds.”

“We don’t want to end up duplicating services with funding each request,” commented Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach. “Each one will be discussed.”

Supervisor Ned Rohwedder felt the form needed to be amended to include the need for a detailed project budget, as well as the entity’s projected fiscal year balance and fund balance.

“So we know how much money they’re sitting on,” agreed Supervisor Joe Oswald.

Each funding request of the county will be made on a reimbursement basis, Hein noted, sticking to the protocol.

“They will provide invoices for their services,” she said, “proving the money was spent on services as it relates to Jones County.”

The board also approved a funding agreement with Every Child Reads Jones County pertaining to the FY 2023 allocation of $3,500. The funding will be spent on the purchase of children’s books and help cover printing costs.

“They’ll receive the funding once we get an invoice,” Hein said.