Supple sisters achieve highest Camp Fire honor

For the Supples of Hopkinton, being involved in Camp Fire USA runs in the family.

Scott and Kris Supple’s three daughters, Emilee, Erika, and Adrianne, have all earned their Camp Fire WoHeLo Medallion, with Emilee receiving hers over the weekend at the annual ceremony in Monticello.

Emilee, 16, has been in Camp Fire for 13 years, since the age of 3 when she first started in the Little Stars Group.

“I joined because both of my older sisters were involved in it and I wanted to get involved like them,” she said.

Some of her highlights include: going to the pumpkin patch, going to the movie theater, going swimming, and bowling.

“My favorite activity was making homemade turkey and noodles for members of our community,” she said.

For Emilee, it was important for her to complete what she started and earn the WoHeLo Award.

“I took away that a small job for us means so much more to our community,” shared Emilee of one of the life lessons she learned from her years in Camp Fire.

She said it’s rewarding that all three Supple girls were a part of an organization like Camp Fire, and to see it through until the end.

While Emilee has two years remaining of high school, she looks to attend the University of Northern Iowa or Hawkeye Community College after graduation, possibly pursuing a degree in business.

“I would encourage girls to join Camp Fire because you always get to help out in the community, and it’s a lot of fun,” she urged.

In 2018, Erika received her WoHeLo Award after being in Camp Fire for 11 years. She joined the group when she was in kindergarten.

“I joined because my older sister had been a part of it, so I got to see the various activities she was able to participate in,” said Erika. “I wanted that opportunity as well.”

Now at the age of 19, Erika said earning the WoHeLo Award is not an easy task.

“It took lots of time and dedication in order to complete everything. “The WoHeLo is the highest award one can receive while in Camp Fire, so that’s just another reminder of a task we all finished that we began at such a young age.”

Some of Erika’s favorite memories from her years in Camp Fire include: campouts at Lenox College, crafts, grilling their own food, scavenger hunts.

“Not only were the activities always fun, but I enjoyed knowing that we were giving back to our community,” she said, referencing the many food drives they did.

Her community service led to an important life lesson: “The biggest life lesson I took away from my years in Camp Fire would be the impact our actions have on others.”

Like Emilee, Erika also took part in serving homemade turkey and noodles to members of their community during the holidays.

“Everyone in the community was so appreciative,” she said. “This was one of the ways we continued to have fun while giving back.”

Throughout the years, girls come and go in Camp Fire.

“Not many people get to say that they received their WoHeLo,” said Erika, noting the prestigious honor that all three Supple girls now share. “It’s neat to think we all put in 11-plus years into this organization and received the biggest accomplishment.”

In December 2019, Erika received her CNA and is employed at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. She graduated from Maquoketa Valley in 2020 and is in her first semester of nursing school at NICC.

“Camp Fire is truly a wonderful organization to be a part of,” she said. “It teaches so many life lessons and is eye-opening to see an individual grow from kindergarten to a sophomore in high school.”

Adrianne, 21, earned her WoHeLo in 2016 after being in Camp Fire for 11 years.

The first Supple daughter to join, she said she was pulled into the organization because her friends were also involved.

“It was an organization that we didn’t know much about, but we were excited to try something new.”

Her favorite memories include campouts at Lenox College as well.

Like Erika, Adrianne said she watched over the years as girls started dropping out, decreasing the large numbers they originally started with.

“It’s rewarding and unique that all three of us were able to stick with Camp Fire and earnt his award,” said Adrianne. “It’s an accomplishment all three of us stayed committed to over the years.”

The biggest lesson Adrianne learned was that you can have fun while doing community service and giving back to your community. Making turkey and noodles was a tradition for the Supple girls and their fellow Camp Fire friends.

“Most of the time we were having so much fun, we didn’t realize it was community service.”

She’s proud to have earned her WoHeLo and having put in the hard work.

“I would encourage girls to join Camp Fire because I think it’s a great organization,” said Adrianne. “Not only is it a fun time filled with numerous activities, but it also teaches you life lessons. As you get older, it teaches you time management skills.”

Adrianne attends Allen College, and plans to graduate this May with her Bachelor’s of Science degree in nursing.