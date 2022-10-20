SurgIT specializes in ‘anything electronics-related’

“When we say ‘one-stop-shop,’ we truly strive to be that and more for our customers,” said Payton Marshall, owner and CEO of SurgIT in Monticello.

The new electronics shop, located at 119 N. Maple St., is now open for business.

SurgIT was founded in 2020.

“I originally started in my parents’ house,” said Marshall.

Their first location was in Dyersville. They’ve since expanded to Bellevue and now, Monticello.

“Our ‘homebase,’ per say, is our Dyersville store,” offered Marshall. “That is the hub of all of our operations.”

SurgIT employs three full-time and six part-time employees. A full-time employee is based at each of their locations. Marshall said the Monticello store will have two employees working in conjunction with one another, with room to grow.

“We are looking to hire one or two more in the future,” he said.

The Monticello store does employ a full-time repair technician and location manager.

SurgIT specializes in technology repairs to cell phones, computers, tablets, televisions, gaming systems, and more. They also install and sell internet routers and security systems.

Their tagline: “Anything electronics-related, SurgIT has got your back!”

Marshall shared that most recently, they expanded into micro-soldering.

“We can fix boards for almost anything, including boards for machinery and for business, such as tractors or manufacturing equipment.”

Marshall’s business partner is Quentyn Hoeger. They both worked together at Best Buy, which is where they gained much of their background in the industry. In addition, Hoeger has been doing freelance IT services.

“Personally, I loved what I did at Best Buy, but I did not like the corporateness of it,” admitted Marshall. “I wanted to expand and create something I could call my own, where I could help people in a more meaningful and supportive way.”

After graduating from high school in 2020, Marshall’s passion took off as he began creating his brand: SurgIT. Hoeger joined the company in 2021.

“When starting out, we wanted to build a strong base of partnerships with distributors and other businesses to help provide the best services possible to our customers,” explained Marshall.

SurgIT initially started servicing cell phones and computers. In just two years, they’ve been able to expand into internet and security system installation in homes.

On the commercial side of things, SurgIT can provide computer services and up-keep of the technology. That includes installing security and POS systems of all kinds.

“Our goal is to never have to turn a customer away and say, ‘Sorry, we do not do that,’” Marshall said. “I think we have almost achieved that. Anything electronics-related, we can do and we can help you with it!”

Having started his company in the midst of the COVID pandemic, Marshall said he needed the push to get going. The company name is Latin for “rise” or “get up.”

“Which is exactly what I had to do,” he said of being complacent during COVID. “I had to get out of bed and start working on this.”

The meaning is also two-fold. When people think of “surge,” they think of energy and electronics, such as IT (information technology).

“It works both ways.”

After opening locations in Marshall and Hoeger’s hometowns, they were contacted by the Monticello Chamber of Commerce. Chamber Director Bobby Krum commented that a business like SurgIT could flourish in Monticello and would be a well-needed service.

“We could not agree more,” said Marshall of the perfect fit. “We looked into it and learned more about the community and its possible needs.”

He said their storefront on N. Maple provides just the right amount of space and is easy for customers to find off “the main drag” (E. First Street).

SurgIT’s hours are subject to change: Monday, noon to 6 p.m.; Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday, noon to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.