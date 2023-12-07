Survey costs nix city/golf course land swap

During the July 3 Monticello City Council meeting, a public hearing was held on the proposed sale/swap of city-owned property with the Monticello Golf Club.

The council ultimately chose not to take any action on the matter.

The Park Board previously talked about the land swap, with Parks and Rec Director Jacob Oswald bringing it to the council’s attention.

The golf club owns land north of Riverside Gardens, roughly 7.7 acres. The city owns land that is being maintained by the golf course, roughly 9.8 acres. This entails portions of hole 1, 7, 8, and 9.

The land swap would allow access to the river on city property, as well as for trail expansion. The golf course would gain control of property they already maintain.

At a prior council meeting, Council member Brenda Hanken asked Oswald to look into the cost of a survey for the land swap.

“Quotes for surveys are significantly higher than I thought,” he reported. “In the $10,000 range.”

As an alternative, Oswald said the city and the golf course have a lease agreement that could be modified.

“We could take a deeper dive (into the lease) and make changes that include this property (behind Riverside) to benefit our department and access to the river,” he explained.

Mayor Dave Goedken said the idea of spending a lot of money and going through the work of surveying, creating an abstract, and having it recorded seems like a lot of work.

Council member Wayne Peach asked if the city would be liable if they used land they do not own to access the river.

“We are covered,” City Administrator Russ Farnum noted.

Council member Tom Yeoman said he’d be in favor of splitting the cost of a survey, but not having the city or Parks & Rec footing the bill.

“The golf club was willing to split it until we saw the numbers,” Oswald said.

Tom Osborne approached the council and commented that he didn’t feel now was the right time for such an undertaking.

“What’s the hurry?” he asked. “The budget is already tight.

“The lease is perpetual and can be reopened and renegotiated,” Farnum said of taking that route versus a land swap. “We’ll work with the golf club and Fair Board on it.”