Sycamore St. project moves toward completion

Published by admin on Wed, 10/23/2019 - 2:36pm
Residents along N. Sycamore Street have probably noticed the project is coming to a close.
AJ Barry with Snyder & Associates provided an update during the Oct. 7 council meeting.
“Ninety percent of the driveways are complete, and 30 percent of the sidewalks,” reported Barry. “A couple of weeks should go a long way, weather-depending.”
