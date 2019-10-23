Sycamore St. project moves toward completion

Sycamore St. project moves toward completion

Published by admin on Wed, 10/23/2019 - 2:36pm

Residents along N. Sycamore Street have probably noticed the project is coming to a close. 

AJ Barry with Snyder & Associates provided an update during the Oct. 7 council meeting. 

“Ninety percent of the driveways are complete, and 30 percent of the sidewalks,” reported Barry. “A couple of weeks should go a long way, weather-depending.” 

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Subscriber Login