Systems Unlimited offers new Day Programming

“We want to solidify that Systems Unlimited is here to stay, and we’re committed long-term to being here,” offered Sandy Martin, Supported Living director at Systems Unlimited.

Systems Unlimited (SU) has had a presence in Monticello since 1987. About a year ago, after 20 years of working out of a small building in downtown Monticello, they purchased and relocated their offices and services to a larger facility on John Drive.

This additional space allowed SU to add a new service to the variety of services already offered: Day Programming.

Opening on July 5, SU already serves over a dozen clients, with two staff members working in the Day Program, in addition to Brynn Fall, the Day Program coordinator.

The Day Program serves adults 18 and older with intellectual disabilities, physical disabilities, and mental health needs.

SU now offers the Day Program in three of its locations: Monticello, Cedar Rapids, and Iowa City.

“We serve over 200 clients,” offered Jolene Sorenson, concerning the three locations. (Sorenson is SU’s director of Development and Communications.)

SU recognizes that Day Programming services are limited in the area, which prompted the need to investigate whether this could be something beneficial to current and/or new clients.

“It all comes back to funding,” said Martin. “A lot of providers don’t have the funding to provide the services.”

Sorenson explained that the State of Iowa sets reimbursement rates, which are low for Day Programming. An organization, like SU, needs to have several avenues of revenue to counter-balance programming deficits.

It’s also staffing.

“Staffing is an issue,” acknowledged Sorenson.

“We have wonderful staff here,” praised Martin.

Fall, who’s been with SU for 15 years, said some providers have a wait list with clients.

“Systems Unlimited thought they could do something about it,” she said.

The Day Program “provides people opportunities to make choices, participate in meaningful activities, explore interests, build social relationships, develop skills and connect with the community. Services are designed to meet individual needs, goals and interests that are important to the person’s quality of life. Activities include volunteerism, leisure and recreation, health and wellness, personal empowerment, access to the arts, making friends, pursuing hobbies, passions, and more.”

Sorenson credited SU staff in Monticello for informally offering Day Program services through Supported Living before the program was even established.

“They are creative here,” she praised. “Their activities have flourished, so then we knew that we could really make it work here.”

The Day Program is available twice a day from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Fall said clients tend to be grouped with those they have something in common with and can enjoy one another’s company.

Clients can choose whether they want to attend programming one of multiple times a week.

“We lost some of that socialization and community integration with COVID,” Martin noted.

Each client develops his/her own goals they want to achieve through the Day Program. Some might want to be more active in the community, work on their social skills, exercise, volunteer, or gain employment.

Fall said clients’ interests in being outdoors prompted a walking club.

“We try to get out at least every day,” she said.

If the weather doesn’t cooperate, they’ll walk around the Berndes Center.

Martin added that there is an emphasis on integrating SU clients into the community, utilizing the resources offered locally.

“We want to connect them to those resources.”

The Day Program is client-driven.

“Our philosophy is that everyone is a valued member of the community,” added Martin.

“We want them to feel included in the community,” Fall said.

To that respect, SU clients spent time at the Great Jones County Fair. They attend the annual Monti in Motion car show, and are looking forward to Monti Days this weekend.

The Day Program staff spent time shopping for items and supplies to get the Day Program started (craft materials and art supplies, puzzles, games, etc.). If you would like to donate toward their activities, feel free to reach out to Fall at Brynn.Lafler@sui.org.

SU is also looking for educational resources, people within the community to come to their facility to share their background and love of music, art, etc.

SU is having an open house to invite the community to learn about all of their services on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. Also that same day, they will be conducting open job interviews from 2 to 6 p.m.

“We would love to add a few more people to our wonderful staff,” urged Martin.

For more information on Systems Unlimited, visit their website: www.sui.org.