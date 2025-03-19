Tabor receives MACC Lifetime Achievement Award

The Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce (MACC) held their annual banquet on March 13 at the Eagles Club.

Several awards were given out, recognizing many businesses, organizations, and individuals who have made contributions to the chamber of the community through their volunteer service and dedication, or through improvements to their buildings and businesses in the last year.

Allie Aschtgen, president of the MACC Board of Directors, noted that the crowd was in attendance that evening to "celebrate the successes and achievements of another year.

"Your dedication, hard work, and unwavering support are what makes this chamber so vibrant and impactful," continued Aschtgen. "We've seen firsthand the way you all come together to lift up one another, create opportunities, and contribute to the success of our community. Whether through networking, collaboration, or simply being a supportive voice, your efforts are the foundation upon which we continue to have a strong and prosperous organization."

The MACC Banquet included live entertainment throughout the night by Gypsy.

This year's event also came with a theme: "Back to the '80s." Attendees were encouraged to dress in their best '80s attire, and many did.

"This evening is not just a time to reflect on the past year's accomplishments, but also a reminder of the power of community and partnership," shared Aschtgen. "Each one of you plays a crucial role in making our business environment thrive, and for that, we are incredibly grateful.

"As we celebrate tonight, let's remember that this is only the beginning. Let's continue to inspire one another, support one another, and most importantly, celebrate the great work that we are all going together. Here's to another successful year!"

The first award of the night, Economic Development Community Service, went to Whiffle Tree Mercantile, owners Bobby and Heidi Krum.

This award recognizes an individual or organization that has contributed to economic development through community service initiatives. Aschtgen said Whiffle Tree "has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to the Monticello community through significant and impactful engagement initiatives.

"This dedication has not only fostered a strong sense of community spirit, but has also significantly enhanced the positive image of Monticello."

She pointed to the Krums' thriving business and engaging social media presence where they have shared and promoted community events and other businesses aside from their own.

"They commitment to community service truly sets them apart," thanked Aschtgen.

Another Economic Development award went to Theisen's Store for their commitment to remaining in the community when rebuilding a new store last fall.

MACC Board Member Ashley Faust recognized Theisen's, with Store Manager Luke Quinlan and Sale Representative Jon Avenarius accepting the award.

This award recognizes a new business development project that's significantly improved the local economy.

Faust said the new Theisen's "represents a significant investment in our local economy. The impact of Theisen's new location is evident in several key areas: Expended inventory, providing greater consumer choices, the creation of new employment opportunities for our residents, and a notable increase in community visitation, boosting local commerce. We express our sincere appreciation to Theisen's for their vision, their commitment to the Monticello community, and their dedication to fostering economic growth," concluded Faust.

The award for Economic Development Renovations went to Terminal Lance Arms, owners Joe and Jamie Tubbs.

Honoring the Tubbses was MACC Board member Brett Adams.

This award recognizes projects that have significantly transformed existing structures or areas through impactful renovations that demonstrate a commitment to revitalizing the community and fostering economic development.

Adams shared that the Tubbses "undertook a significant project to revitalize a vacant downtown building" with the help of their family. "They dedicated considerable time and effort toward extensive remodeling of their new space," continued Adams. "The result is a specious facility that has enabled Terminal Lance Arms to significantly expand its inventory, leading to positive customer feedback. Their investment and dedication had substantial impact in the revitalization of the downtown Monticello area.

MACC Board Member and Monticello Main Street Director Brian Wolken recognized Chamber Ambassadors Amanda Hackney and Melissa Ehrisman with the Ambassador Award for their constant promotion of the community in a positive light, attracting visitors, businesses, and residents. He thanked the owners of Bipsy and Bopsy Boutique, Almost Famous, and Sluggers for their efforts to draw people to Monticello, noting they serve as pillars of the community.

"Their commitment, collaboration, and success inspire others in their active role within the Monticello Retail and Promotions group, as well as with Main Street and the chamber," said Wolken.

He credited Hackney and Ehrisman with the idea of the recent "Coffee & Conversations" event that hit on leadership, mental awareness, and challenges that businesses face.

"Whenever they both do something in the community," Wolken said, "they want to make the community better, they want to make the businesses stronger, they want to make the people who work in this community have amenities they want to support."

The Community Pride Award went to the Jones County Migrant Inclusion Group, with co-founders Mary Melchert and Keith Stamp accepting.

This award celebrates individuals, groups, or organizations that have demonstrated exceptional dedication to enhancing the beauty, spirit, and overall quality of life in the community.

MACC Board member Liz Garcia presented the award. She said the award has recognized beautification projects, community events, and initiatives that foster a sense of pride and belonging.

"This organization has made a significant impact under the leadership of Mary and Keith," Garcia said, "and in collaboration with Arnulfo and Karen Arriaga. This non-profit has established critical services for the migrant population."

MACC Executive Director Megan Beaman thanked two long-time and out-going MACC board members, Lisa Folken and Jared Lasley, for their volunteer service and dedication to the chamber. Folken served on the board for six years; Lasley, eight.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Dave Tabor, who just recently retired from Ohnward Bank & Trust after 26 years.

MACC Board Member Jami Schlarmann paid respect to Tabor for his years of dedication to the chamber and the City of Monticello in general through all that he's been involved in, whether it's his church (New Life Community Nazarene Church), his service on the Jones County Conservation Board, Rotary Club, or his time with the Monticello Development Corporation.

This prestigious award honors an individual who has made significant and lasting contributions to the community over an extended period of time.

Schlarmann said there were many deserving people who were nominated for the award, but the nomination letter in Tabor's honor made the board's decision quite easy.

She said through his banking career, Tabor "has demonstrated outstanding professionalism, integrity, and leadership. His commitment to the success and growth of the bank is just one of the facets of his character that truly sets Dave apart in his passion for serving the community."

Through his decade-long service with the chamber, Tabor has helped "to strengthen the connections between local businesses and the wider community," continued Schlarmann. "One of Dave's most remarkable qualities is his unwavering faith, which not only guides his actions, but also inspires those who know him. Dave has a rare gift of making others feel valued, heard, and uplifted, whether in professional settings or in his church or his circle of friends. Through his career and volunteer service, Dave has impacted numerous lives in ways that cannot be measured by awards and accolades alone."