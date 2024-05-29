Tallman praised for dedication to Senior Dining

It was all praise for Jones County Senior Dining Director Lisa Tallman during the May 21 Jones County Supervisor meeting.

Tim Getty and Kelly Kapparos with Heritage Agency on Aging were present for their annual contract review.

“Happy to report we just had our review with Lisa and everything has been stellar; no problems,” said Getty. “Her consumer satisfaction scores had an average across the board of 4.87 out of 5. We can’t ask for any better than that. Our agency considers Jones County one of the best providers and operators.”

Heritage thanked Tallman and the county supervisors for their ongoing support of the Senior Dining program.

Getty also alluded to ongoing issues stemming from the pandemic impacting senior sites throughout the region.

“I know there have been some challenges with things coming out of COVID. It's across the board,” he said.

The day before, Heritage was visited by the Iowa Aging and Disability Services for their annual review as well. The state agency asked Heritage to choose a meal provider they could shadow, particularly the meals on wheels service.

“We chose Jones County’s program,” Getty said. “We went out with them on a route. There were absolutely no concerns with how things are operating, menus, consumer satisfaction.”

Both Getty and Kapparos praised Tallman for her willingness to help teach other site directors and offer her expertise to other providers.

“She’ll teach and help other programs in other counties take on new procedures, new recipes, new program developments,” noted Kapparos.

Supervisor Jeff Swisher asked Heritage if they were hearing concerns as far as state legislation impacting senior meal programs. Kapparos said no concerns from the state, but from the federal government.

“From the standpoint of federal legislation, the Older Americans Act, which funds congregate meals, unfortunately that has remained flat,” she said. “As you all know, food costs and everything are going up. So sometimes flat funding is not keeping up.”

In addition, the majority of Heritage’s meal sites have all lost volunteers, too. Kapparos said so many of the volunteers were older people.

Related to Senior Dining, Anthony Gerbino, who was hired in late April as a part-time cook for the program, spoke with the board about a concern he has with the sugar content in senior meals.

“I help cook, and I really enjoy it,” he said. “I have a background in nutrition with these types of facilities. I used to own my own restaurant in California.

“But I started to notice a discrepancy working here,” he continued. “My gut is telling me this doesn’t sit right in terms of what is being provided and the amount of sugar.”

Gerbino said he stepped up and said something to Tallman and then reached out to Heritage, wanting to know what the correct sugar content should be.

“I’ve gotten zero answers,” he said. “Nobody can give me an answer. I just want to find a solution.”

Supervisor John Schlarmann, who sits on the Heritage board, offered to reach out to someone with Gerbino’s question.

“I just want to prepare healthy food,” offered Gerbino. “But we need guidelines to do that.”