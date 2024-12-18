Tate provides update on jail situation

Over the last several weeks, the Jones County Board of Supervisors has been discussing the needs and conditions of the Jones County Jail, looking to the future with a possible bond vote for a new jail facility.

During the Dec. 10 board meeting, Jail Administrator Sarah Tate provided the board with an update on plans to reopen several cells following a visit by the state jail inspector.

The painting contractor was expected on site on Wednesday, Dec. 11, to address the peeling paint within the three cells that were shut down.

"So hopefully within the next week, we should be able to submit our updates to the jail admin," Tate said.

Based on photos Tate would submit to the jail inspector of the progress, he would then determine whether or not those cells could be utilized again.

In a previous board meeting, Tate spoke of John Hansen, a construction manager who is known for designing jails for small counties. She told the board that he'd be willing to assist Jones County.

However, it appears the engineering firm Shive-Hattery had been sitting on a report detailing the Jones County Jail.

"They (Shive) had a plan laid out all the way to the point where we would go to the community with a bond," explained Tate. "John (Hansen) would get involved sooner. But apparently Shive had info that we provided to them on a jail assessment in 2022 and hadn’t yet written the report. The stage where we’re at right now is waiting to get what we paid for from Shive, and to continue to conversation with John Hansen.

"I think that there might be some overlap between what Shive-Hattery and Hansen can do," continued Tat. "We’re kind of just feeling it out to get a good starting point."

In addition, she said she spoke with a bonding agent "to make sure that we are proceeding appropriately."

Tate admitted she would prefer going to Hansen, now knowing Shive had been sitting on the jail report for two years. She told the board Shive indicated they would have the report to the county within two weeks.

The current Jones County Jail has 21-resident beds. Tate said they are allotted for 26 inmates.

"That additional five would be like a detainee, an overnight status where you don’t have to provide a shower or anything like that," she explained. "Twenty-six is the number we use when we report."

"If you were in charge, what would your ideal size be?" proposed Supervisor John Schlarmann.

Tate offered that she has plans to tour the Fayette County Jail next week. They are a 44-bed facility and also house five to 10 federal inmates.

"They were built in 2004," she said. "They were built with $5 million. In their first 10 years, they had it paid for. In the following 10 years, they made that in advance. They are what I would consider to be a profitable facility.

"If I were king of the world, I would do that 45-to-50-bed facility," continued Tate. "It doesn’t need to be a 100-bed facility and 60 federal inmates."

She is not against housing a few federal inmates to bring more revenue into the facility.

"I would want to really see on the ground what that looks like," Tate said of federal inmates. "What are the requirements? The federal government has additional requirements above what the state does to house their inmates."

She said in her conversations with Hansen, the jail could be built in phases, with the ability to add on as needed.

"If you've established our county needs and the federal holds and you've created income that it makes sense, then you expand. That would be how I would do it," she offered.

Schlarmann also asked how many staff would be needed for a 45-to-50-bed facility. Tate said it could be managed with the staff she has now, nine to 10 jailers.

However, unlike the current jail, new jails being built contain a command center that runs the facility.

"Everything is run from that center. You're running your cell doors, access to shutting water on and off, monitoring security, etc. Generally it's two (jailers) on the floor, one at the command center."

Some facilities have also moved their dispatch center into the jail versus operating out of different buildings or locations. The dispatchers and jailers are then cross trained to step into one another’s roles if needed.

"There are a lot of positives to that," Tate said. "You see it with so many of these counties. I pulled numbers for 17 different counties, and they have their dispatchers and jailers make the same wage. A lot of it is because it's a dual role in a lot of agencies."

Land Use Administrator Whitney Amos, who has also worked in a dispatch center, agreed.

"Being a dispatcher for a facility that has dispatchers and jailers, it is also a benefit to the dispatcher because then they're under a protected class for IPERS," she said.