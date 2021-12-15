Taxes, education discussed at board’s legislative forum

Themes of doing the best they can for public education, as well as cutting taxes, took up most of the time as four state legislators spoke at a legislative forum Dec. 8 in the Administrative Board Room at Monticello High School.

The event took the place of the Monticello School Board’s monthly work session. On hand for the hour-long session were Sen. Carrie Koelker, Sen. Dan Zumbach, Rep. Lee Hein and Rep. Steven Bradley.

The legislators – all Republicans – said that with a surplus in the Iowa state budget, taxes will be discussed at length in the upcoming session, which begins Jan. 10 and will run at least through the end of April.

“We want to cut taxes. That’s our big thing,” Bradley said.

Hein agreed: “My goal is to return what I call the overpayment of taxes back to the taxpayers.”

They also said working on increases in the education budget – which Koelker said makes up 65 percent of the total state budget – is high on their list.

“The first thing we will take care of is education funding,” Zumbach said. “The governor will set that line in the sand where she thinks (the percentage of increase) should be. And then the 150 people (in the legislature) will all throw in their two cents’ worth on where they think that number should fall.”

Later, Zumbach added: “We’re trying our hardest to have you heard, take your message and get it done.”

Hein said: “The goal is, by the end of January, to give you guys a number that’s pretty solid.”

Koelker noted that the state has not decreased education funding since 2010. She added, though, that “we are putting our money where our mouth is. We do support our kids. They are our future. They are Iowa.”

Superintendent Brian Jaeger, who moderated the forum, said he would like to see increases keep pace with cost of living increases as much as possible.

“Every year we have cost of living increases,” Jaeger said. “The salaries that we give to our staff, and the cost of living, keep getting farther apart.”

The legislators also touched on the topic of worker shortages that are taking place across the country, how that relates to education, and what can be done about it.

Zumbach said there will be a push in the upcoming session for bills that make alternative paths to teaching easier and more available.

Hein said there are people across the state who may be retired or close to retirement, but could come in and teach courses or parts of courses.

“I just think we’re going to have to be a little more creative,” Hein said. “There’s got to be a way that we can incorporate some of these people to fill these positions. They’re probably very talented and could do it. We have to figure out how to make it work.”

“Who better to teach how to weld, than a welder?” Zumbach said. “Why don’t we let those same folks come into our schools and teach? Could you imagine a retired accountant coming in to teach a math class?”

Board president Craig Stadtmueller said that model is already being used at the community college level.

Jaeger noted: “There are several states that have alternative paths to teacher certification.”

Koelker said the legislature will continue to support education as best it can, because it contributes to the state’s quality of life.

“If we don’t have quality of life,” she said, “we don’t have good jobs, good communities, good schools, and good churches. That’s when everything starts coming apart. So we need to make sure we are ‘pro’ in all of those things.”

The forum in Monticello was likely the last for Zumbach, whose district boundaries will change after the upcoming session. Whereas his district has been Delaware County and much of Jones County, it will go from Delaware County west and north, and include Delaware and Buchanan counties, as well as part of Dubuque, Blackhawk and most of Fayette County, “clear to West Union,” he said.

“I will certainly miss representing the Monticello area after this year. I have a lot of friends here, a lot of family here, and a lot of trade here.”