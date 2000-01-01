Teacher awards



Employed by the MCSD for 25 years are Laura Schmitt (left) and Sandy Hinrichs.



The Employee Recognition Luncheon for the Monticello Community School District was held Aug. 21 in the Monticello High School Commons. The event included Years of Service Awards. Thirty-year employees of the district are Stacy Price (left) and Renee Barkema.



Morgan Murray- Zimmerman has worked with the district for 20 years. (Photo submitted)



Those who have been with the district for 15 years, from left: Heather Hansen, Danica Hughes and Nancy Toenjes.



Honored for 10 years with the district, from left: Marcy Gillmore, Angie Shady and Jodi Heinrich.



Those honored for working five years with the district include, first row from left: Ashley Christensen, Brooke Scott, Staci Fleming, Chelsea Johnson and Tammy Lawrence. Second row: Cassie Reth, Stacey Miller, Chanda Gassman, Terry Covington, Michelle Hosch and Jamie Vroegh. Not pictured are Elizabeth Moon and Dawn Graver. (Photos by Pete Temple)