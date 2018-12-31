Teaching and coaching remain Sauser’s career passions

Panther Professionals is a weekly series highlighting educators, administrators, staff and aides who are dedicated to the future of the Monticello Community School District.

Before Dan Sauser started teaching at Monticello High School in 2000, he had a major decision to make.

At the time, Sauser was teaching mathematics at Marion High School.

“I absolutely loved it there,” he said fondly. “I loved the school, the staff, the students, the classes.

“I had to make a difficult decision in leaving, and I hated that.”