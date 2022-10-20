Tech, activity, other department updates presented

Several department heads provided updates to the Monticello School Board during a special meeting of the board Oct. 12.

Among them was district director of technology Curt Tauke, who offered a list of projects on the horizon for the district.

Those included what he called a “major overhaul” to the high school auditorium’s audio/video system, an audio upgrade to the high school commons, installation of smart TVs at Carpenter, and the marquee project.

Tauke also gave a technology overview, updating the board on student 1-to-1 devices, teacher/staff devices, infrastructure, the phone system, district-wide printing, security cameras, and the Infinite Campus program.

Another report came from activities director Tim Lambert. He is asking the board to approve a girls wrestling program for MHS, now that it has become a sanctioned high school sport in the State of Iowa.

Since this year there are “one or two” girls interested, Lambert said, he has been in discussions with Anamosa High School assistant principal/athletic director Bret Jones about allowing the Monticello girls to join the Anamosa team for the coming season.

The item will be up for board approval at its Oct. 24 meeting.

Lambert also commented on high numbers of participants “across the board” for Monticello’s high school and middle school activities.

“Positive feeds on positive,” he said.

In other board business:

• The board also heard a report from district buildings and grounds director Dennis Dirks.

Dirks outlined a list of upcoming projects for the district, including the potential solar project, replacing carpeting at Shannon and Carpenter elementary schools, preliminary demolition work on the old middle school, painting outdoor sections of the high school building, and replacing a lawn mower on which the motor blew out.

Dirks also said he is working with the Siemens company on issues with heating and cooling at the high school.

• Another report came from food service director Pat Kelly. He commented that high food costs and supply shortages are presenting challenges, but the food service department has tried to counter those with menu creativity.

Kelly also mentioned that the summer drive-in lunches were successful, and that those proved a better option than the “grab and go” lunches the district had provided previously, because those could only be offered for the month of June, while the drive-in option was available all summer.

• Transportation director Mike Wink presented a report as well. He commented that the district has two new buses ordered, but won’t have the first one until November or December at the earliest, and the second one might arrive in about a year.

The district orders one new bus per year to keep its fleet as current as possible.

He suggested that in the future, the district consider ordering buses earlier than it traditionally has, since orders are “over a year out now.”

• The board approved several personnel items, including:

Resignations – Jared Willms as special education child specific associate at the high school, and Susan Freeze as special education child specific associate at the middle school.

Appointments – Callie Kromminga-Smith as mentor for seventh-grade science/health teacher, and Heather McDonald as middle school volunteer wrestling coach.