Teen Advisory Board encourages involvement in local library

Published by admin on Wed, 04/24/2019 - 9:50am
Monticello teenagers are becoming more invested in their community.
Over the winter, a new group formed at the Monticello Public Library in an effort to engage teens in the life of a city library.
The Teen Advisory Board, overseen by Librarian MaDonna Thoma-Kremer, formed in December. The group consists of a core group of seven to eight teens, grades sixth through 12, who help make decisions regarding teen programming at the Monticello library.
