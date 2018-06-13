Telepharmacy brings needed service to Wyoming

Published by admin on Wed, 06/13/2018 - 11:29am
After the town’s pharmacy closed its doors in early 2015, Wyoming residents and community leaders came together to see how to remedy the situation.
Soon, a telepharmacy will open its doors in Wyoming, only one of very few telepharmacies in the State of Iowa. The pharmacy will be located at 121 W. Main St.
Thanks to new state laws and the Iowa Board of Pharmacy, telepharmacies can exist alongside any other pharmacy in Iowa.
