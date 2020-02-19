Temple wins KCRG’s Student of the Month

Thanks to so much community support and online voting, Levi Temple of Monticello was named the KCRG-TV9’s Student of the Month for February.

The Monticello High School junior was nominated by his youth league bowling coach, Tony Mondl. This is Temple’s fourth year in the youth league; he started when he was in eighth grade. Now, Temple not only continues to play in the youth league every Saturday morning, but is on the MHS varsity bowling team as well.

“There’s no competition; it’s all for fun,” Temple said of the youth league.