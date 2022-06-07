Ten candidates vie for 2022 GJCF Queen

Ten young ladies from various communities throughout Jones County are vying for the title of 2022 Great Jones County Fair Queen. The candidates were announced on June 8 during the annual fair kick-off event.

The Fair Queen Pageant will take place on Sunday, July 10, at the Jones County Youth Development Center at 5 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

The crowning will take place on Sneak-A-Peek night, Tuesday, July 19, at 6 p.m. on the stage.

Meet this year’s candidates…

Grace Bergfeld

Grace Bergfeld is the daughter of Dean and Christy Bergfeld. She recently graduated from Cascade High School. Throughout high school, she was involved in drama, large-group and individual speech, cheerleading, track, and Students of Prestige and Service. Bergfeld earned a number of accolades during her high school career, including: “Best Newcomer” and “Best Leading Actress” in drama, all-state honors for Ensemble Acting in speech, and “Sprinter of the Year” in track. In her free time, she enjoys weight lifting, spending time with friends, and drinking and making coffee as a barista for her part-time job. This fall, Bergfeld plans to attend Central College to study kinesiology and continue her track career, and later become a personal trainer.

Libby Busha

Libby Busha is the daughter of Deze’Rae (Brian) McElmeel and Kent Horstman. She attended Monticello High School and will graduate with her high school diploma from Kirkwood Community College this summer. Busha was involved in speech, drama, and dance during her time at MHS. Her interests include: photography, painting, graphic design, interior design, drawing, and vacationing. Busha will be entering the interior design program at Kirkwood Community College this fall to earn her Associate Degree in Liberal Arts.

Madison Butterworth

Madison Butterworth is the daughter of Tony and Kara Butterworth. She will be a senior this fall at Monticello High School and enrolled in courses at Kirkwood Community College. Throughout high school, Butterworth has been involved in volleyball, basketball, track, and softball. She is also a member of the marching and concert band, choir, Forte Singers, and National Honor Society. Butterworth volunteers in her community through her church and coaching youth athletics. After high school, she plans to attend a four-year college to receive her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and continue her volleyball career. She plans to later complete her Doctor of Nursing Practice to work as a neonatal nurse practitioner.

Grace Cooksley

Grace Cooksley is the daughter of Katie Hatfield and Kirt Cooksley. She will be a senior at Monticello High School this fall. She is active in 4-H, BPA (Business Professionals of America), SODA (Students Opposed to Drugs and Alcohol), softball, and FFA. She also serves as reporter for her FFA chapter. Cooksley has earned several awards including the Camp Fire WoHeLo Medallion, Greenhand FFA Degree, and the Iowa FFA Degree. Her hobbies are fishing, traveling, swimming, crafts, and spending time with friends, family, and her dog, Buddy. Cooksley is employed at Advancement Services of Jones County. After graduation, she plans to pursue her associate degree in animal science and later become a large animal veterinary technician.

Gracie Henderson

Gracie Henderson is the daughter of Chad and Melissa Henderson. She is a recent graduate of Monticello High School. Throughout high school, she was involved in soccer and served as a D.A.R.E. Role Model. She is also a member of 4-H and FFA and has held several positions within these organizations, including activities director, photographer, secretary, and president. In her free time, Henderson enjoys riding her horse and showing her horse in local shows, and also volunteering at her church and the Monticello Food Pantry. This fall, Henderson will attend North Dakota State University, majoring in psychology with a minor in equine therapy.

Emily Hendricks

Emily Hendricks is the daughter of Bob and Tiffany Hendricks. She will be a senior at Monticello High School this fall. She is actively involved in cross country, track, and drama. She has earned a varsity letter and competed at the state meet in cross country. Hendricks is also active in her community and volunteers at the Monticello Heritage and Cultural Center. In her free time, she enjoys outdoor activities and a good mystery movie. Following high school, Hendricks plans to attend Carlson College for massage therapy and later open her own business in Monticello.

Alyssa Lux

Alyssa Lux is the daughter of Matt and Julie Lux. She attends Cascade High School and will be a senior this fall. She has participated in FFA, volleyball, basketball, soccer, and softball throughout her high school career. Lux is also actively involved in her community and working toward her Silver Service Cord of 130 hours of community service. She volunteers her time through 4-H and instructing youth sports camps. Her hobbies include riding her horses and shopping with friends. After high school, Lux plans to attend a four-year college to study kinesiology.

Callie Lynch

Callie Lynch is the daughter of Mike and Michele Lynch. She recently graduated from Cascade High School. During high school, she was involved in volleyball, basketball, cross country, band, speech, National Honor Society, and FFA. Lynch served as secretary of her FFA chapter. She also is actively involved in her community and graduated with her Silver Service Cord with over 350 hours of community service. She is a member of Richland R&R 4-H Club and currently serves as the club’s president. She is also active in 4-H County Council. Lynch volunteers at Inspiration Stables, a therapeutic horse-riding program for children with special needs. This fall, she will attend St. Ambrose University to study occupational therapy.

Raegan Schneiter

Raegan Schneiter is the daughter of Ron and Jackie Schneiter. She will be a senior at Monticello High School this fall. Schneiter is involved in track, basketball, volleyball, choir, speech, drama, and SODA (Students Opposed to Drugs and Alcohol). She has served as a Dream Dress Ambassador, Jones County Beef Ambassador Finalist, National Honor Society secretary, and FFA president. Schneiter has completed 300 hours of community service and is actively involved in her faith community – youth group, teaching Sunday School, and coordinating mission projects. She enjoys spending time with friends, boating and fishing at Lake Delhi, and vacationing with family. Following high school, Schneiter plans to attend the University of Iowa to major in business management and healthcare administration and minor in animal science.

Maddie Stadtmueller

Maddie Stadtmueller is the daughter of Darren and Amie Stadtmueller. She graduated from Monticello High School in 2021. In high school, she was involved in track, cross country, drama, and band. She served as a captain in track and speech, and was section leader and drum major in band. Stadtmueller was also a member of student council and National Honor Society, a D.A.R.E. Role Model, class valedictorian, and a member of KWWL’s Best of Class. She graduated with her Silver and Red Cords. Stadtmueller attended Drake University this year, where she made the President’s List with a 4.0 GPA and received the Drake University General Chemistry Award. This fall, she will transfer to Iowa State University to study agricultural biochemistry.