Terminal Lance Arms ready to reveal larger, renovated space

In April 2023, Terminal Lance Arms opened for business in downtown Monticello. A year later, an opportunity came up the owners couldn’t pass up.

Owners Joe and Jamie Tubbs’ new location at 118 N. Cedar St. is three to four times larger than their previous location (104 S. Cedar St.).

Terminal Lance Arms is a sporting goods store. They sell outdoor gear and equipment for fishing, camping, and hunting, as well as firearms and ammunition.

Before the Tubbs opened their store in 2023, they did some extensive renovations of the former pawn shop.

The work, which started June 1, involved in renovating their new location pales in comparison.

In May, the owner of the former Be Home Again/Penny Pincher building, Terry Covington, put the place up for sale. The Tubbs jumped at the offer to expand their business.

“Despite all of the work we had to do, it was well worth it,” the couple said.

Last week, the Tubbs announced their reopening date of Saturday, Oct. 26, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

When you walk into Terminal Lance, you barely recognize the place.

“We hauled out 34,000 pounds of material,” Joe said of how much work they physically did inside the building. “We recycled what we could, which was the majority of the flooring.”

That included three layers of flooring to reveal the original hardwood floors, and the drop ceiling to reveal the tin ceiling that really opens the store up.

“The ceiling was our biggest project,” Joe said. “That took us six months.”

The floors were sanded and stained.

They also upgraded all of the electrical adding new lights inside and out.

“Thew wiring was too small, so we upped the gage to handle more current with our water tank,” said Joe.

Terminal Lance has a nine-well live bait tank inside the store.

The plumbing was also updated.

When you entered the building before, there was a small lobby area. The second entrance was removed, too.

“Pretty much everything is new,” Joe said.

With so much more space to work with, this allows for a designated office space, as well an area for gunsmithing.

“I’ve always wanted to manufacture my own weapons,” offered Joe.

The highlight inside Terminal Lance is the 1920’s era jewelry cabinet that they found in St. Paul, Minn. It holds several hand guns sold inside the store. Joe said the cabinet is ideal, as the building was built in 1929.

“We added two more up-right gun display cases,” Joe said. “We can carry more firearms as we go along.”

“Joe has great connections with dealers and we can order anything,” Jaime offered.

“We have three major wholesalers,” added Joe. “We can take trade-ins.”

Within the federal firearms licenses (FFL), Joe is an 07 manufacturer. This allows him to build and repair firearms.

Throughout the entire renovation process, Joe unfortunately had to undergo three different surgeries within a three-month timeframe. He said they held things up, and praised their son, Caleb, for stepping up.

“He did the majority of the work; he was my go-to guy during it all,” praised Joe. “We would not be where we’re at if not for him. Our friends also helped us out a lot.”

Having more space means the Tubbs were able to expand their merchandise and offerings.

“We needed more space,” Jaime said. “We were tripping over each other. We kept saying, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice if we carried this or that?’”

The previous location was also inconvenient for those requiring ADA access.

“We felt bad,” Joe said. “There was not enough space for someone in a wheelchair to turn around. It was not ideal.”

The Tubbs said they saw so many children and youth come into their store before and buy fishing gear before heading out to Mon Maq Dam to go fishing. That made them feel good to see kids spending time outdoors. With the additional room, they want to start selling both new and used fishing poles.

“Kids started calling Joe ‘the bait guy,’” Jamie said with pride.

“We had items we couldn’t put out before because there was no room,” Joe said. “We plan to expand into some new lines.”

They said they’ve had customers recommend various items and lines of merchandise.

“People have been very receptive with what they want us to carry,” Joe said.

For their re-grand opening on Oct. 26, Moski’s BBQ will be serving lunch outside while supplies last. Inside the store, Sarah Lagunes-Kraus, owner of The Honeybee Boutique, will be selling men’s clothing tailored to the themes of hunting, fishing, and firearms. Jinx’em will also selling their full line of scent and food plots for deer.

“We’re all about helping other local businesses,” offered Joe. “We want to help them grow their businesses.”

“We want to help people who helped us,” added Jamie.

The Tubbs also see the importance of donating to local, community causes and fundraisers, giving back to the community that has been supportive of them.

You can also use Terminal Lance’s DNR license machine to get a hunting or fishing license on the spot.

With their new point-of-sale system, Terminal Lance customers can sign up for their rewards program. For every dollar you spend, you get one point. After 500 points, you can apply your rewards toward a purchase.

During the re-opening, all items will be 15 percent off, with the exception of guns and ammo.

“We are very grateful our customers and the community waited throughout all of the renovations,” thanked Jamie. “Everyone has been so patient and we’re3 excited to see everyone again.”

Terminal Lance will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Following the re-opening, they will be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 29. They are closed Sundays and Mondays.