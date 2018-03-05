Thank your local school board members

Published by admin on Thu, 05/03/2018 - 10:31am
May is School Board Recognition Month and an opportunity for local schools and communities to honor more than 2,000 locally elected school board members for their dedication to children and schools.
Those serving, volunteering their time, with the Monticello Community School District Board of Education are: John Schlarmann, Craig Stadtmueller, Mandy Norton, Bud Johnson, and Dave Melchert.
