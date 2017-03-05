Thank your Monticello School, Board members

May is “School Board Recognition Month.” Those serving on the Monticello Community School District Board of Education are: Dave Melchert, Bud Johnson, John Schlarmann, Peg Mere and Angie Beitz.

School board members volunteer to serve thousands of hours each year, working to ensure every Iowa student receives a solid education. School Board Recognition Month is an opportunity to say “thank you” to nearly 1,900 men and women who are impacting Iowa schools.