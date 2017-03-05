Thank your Monticello School, Board members

Published by admin on Wed, 05/03/2017 - 9:02am
May is “School Board Recognition Month.” Those serving on the Monticello Community School District Board of Education are: Dave Melchert, Bud Johnson, John Schlarmann, Peg Mere and Angie Beitz.
School board members volunteer to serve thousands of hours each year, working to ensure every Iowa student receives a solid education. School Board Recognition Month is an opportunity to say “thank you” to nearly 1,900 men and women who are impacting Iowa schools.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!