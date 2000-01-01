Theisen’s celebrates new store with log cutting



The ribbon-cutting at the new Theisen’s was quite unique, with CEO Tony Theisen (center) using a chainsaw to cut a log in half, signifying their official opening.



Chris Theisen, Theisen’s COO, shares the history of the company and how they were able to build a bigger store in Monticello.



The Monticello Chamber Ambassadors, contractors, and Theisen’s employees gathered on Nov. 19 for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Monticello Theisen’s Home•Farm•Auto store. CEO and President Tony Theisen greets the crowd.



Mayor Wayne Peach addresses the crowd during the ribbon-cutting event at Theisen’s. (Photos by Kim Brooks)