There’s more to learn at any age

“This has all come full circle for me…”

Earning one’s four-year degree isn’t unusual. Putting in the hard work to go on from there to earn your master’s degree is impressive. Taking the time to earn a second master’s degree…

Lisa Folken holds many titles through her profession and community and civic leadership. Her current role is that of director at Kirkwood Community College’s Jones Regional Education Center (JREC) in Monticello. Folken was like many high school graduates in the late 1980s, unsure of her future path in life.

After graduating from Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids in 1988, Folken received an athletic scholarship to Iowa State University and joined the swim team in Ames.

“I had no clear director in terms of what I wanted to do in life,” she admitted, knowing she was passionate about swimming.

After a year, though, Folken found it hard to be a college athlete and balance her school work, so she dropped swimming to focus on academics.

“I lost sight of the reason I was in school in the first place,” she added. “I didn’t have a lot of guidance from my advisor.”

After four years at ISU, Folken earned her bachelor’s degree in English.

“I liked to write, so technical writing was the direction I went,” she said.

In 2003, the Folken family of five moved to Monticello when her husband, Denny, became principal of Shannon and Carpenter elementary schools. With three young kids at home, Folken chose to stay at home until they got their family settled and found the right job locally.

Her previous work at Stamats Communications in Cedar Rapids gave her the itch to work in education. When a part-time associate position opened up at the alternative high school, Folken decided to give it a try. Her history with Kirkwood begins here…

A few years later, then-Director Kristy Black hired Folken to be the first Student and Academic Support Coordinator to help open the JREC in 2009. Craig Stadtmueller now holds that position, which is to educate, inform, and support students with the opportunities available at the regional center.

A couple years later in 2012, Black was promoted to executive dean at Kirkwood and transferred to the main campus in Cedar Rapids.

Folken was offered the job of associate director with the understanding that she’d complete her first master’s degree.

“I questioned myself if I was even capable of that,” Folken said.

With three busy kids at home and Folken herself coaching swim team, she didn’t know if she had the time and dedication to put toward furthering her education.

“But I thought if I can do this, I can do anything,” she said. “It gave me a lot of confidence.”

Having history with ISU, Folken earned her master’s in education administration in less than 18 months, completing it in 2013. She’s been the director at JREC since.

“The hardest part was researching my capstone (thesis) project,” she admitted. “That takes a lot of time.”

With her new role at Kirkwood, a master’s degree was required because Folken would now be overseeing faculty.

JREC was also needing someone to teach a course titled “How College Works,” which helps students navigate through the tough decisions as they merge into college life. Folken stepped up to the plate. She said she never considered teaching until a faculty in her ISU program inspired her to do so.

“I taught when needed; I was plenty busy with my job.”

But it was that exposure to the classroom that interested Folken more than anything.

“I enjoyed being with the students in the classroom. It gave me a fresh perspective, too, in what it means to be faculty. Being out of my office allowed me to see this side.”

In the roles Folken has held at JREC, she’s seen students struggle and succeed. She shared that two classes that pose as barriers to most students are math and speech.

“A lot of students are terrified of both,” she said. “I want to be part of the solution and make an impact.”

Folken’s stint in teaching gave her the bug and courage to then pursue 18 additional graduate credits through Drake University. This would make her eligible to teach speech (Fundamentals of Oral Communications).

“I planned to stop at 18 credits, but discovered I only had two classes left to complete my master’s,” she said, “one class and the capstone. I figured I could do it; I had the momentum.”

In 2019, Folken began tackling the 18 credits she needed. While the finance class was a bear, she got through it.

“That did me in,” she admitted.

For her capstone, she chose to impact her work at Kirkwood.

“I picked a project driven by an initiative from the Kirkwood president. It’s about creating access and equity and fully informing high school students about the opportunities across our seven-county regional centers,” explained Folken. “We need to do a better job at communicating to the parents, which is where we have the greater influence, and get our message out.”

Ninety-five pages later, Folken’s capstone was complete.

“It took hours and months of work and research. It felt like I would never get there. But knowing this would benefit our whole college credit high school team, that was my motivating factor.”

Folken’s second master’s degree is in Mass Communications: Communication Leadership.

With two master’s, Folken said it’s all part of her retirement plan.

Some might be wondering why Folken pursued a second master’s degree if she’s already looking toward retirement.

Well, when it’s her time to step down from her leadership role at Kirkwood, she’s excited to become a college-level adjunct teacher, possibly teaching one course a semester.

“It’s a good retirement gig. Becoming an adjunct teacher is what drove this whole thing,” she said. “My goal is to teach online for Kirkwood, be remote and portable. I can do that right now.”

ISU’s master’s coursework was a hybrid in-person and online; Drake was all online. Folken has a sense, now, for what works and doesn’t work when it comes to online college teaching.

“And I’ll have the flexibility to do it remotely,” she said.

This comes full circle for Folken because she’s seen both sides of life in a community college: that of the student and the faculty.

She said working toward a second master’s degree gave her a different perspective on her life and career, in being able to support students and faculty.

“With age comes wisdom, it really does,” she said of the old adage. “There’s a lot you have to do in life, things you get to do and those you choose to do.”

Folken encourages people at any age to look for those open doors of opportunity. It can be easier, sometimes, to look backwards and connect the dots.

“I would have never dreamt that I would be where I am today, and have truly loved my job at Kirkwood,” reflected Folken, “and the educational opportunities that came with it.”

The topic has come up, and in case anyone is wondering, Folken is not going after her PhD.

“My educational journey is complete!”