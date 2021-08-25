Three new teachers arrive at Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Catholic School welcomes three new teachers for the 2021-22 school year.

Here’s an introduction…

Crystal Reed

Reed is the new kindergarten teacher.

Her past teaching experience was first grade for Alburnett Community Schools.

Reed attended Purdue University where she earned a BA in elementary education.

She is originally from northwest Iowa and currently resides in Marion with her husband Kevin and three kids: Ellis, 12; Abby, 10; and Max, 8.

In her free time, Reed enjoys listening to podcasts, biking, reading, baking, and watching movies with her kids.

Jarrett Easton

Easton is the new fifth-grade teacher.

He was a substitute teacher for the Monticello Community School District for the 2020-21 school year.

Easton attended the University of Dubuque where he earned a degree in K-12 physical education/health.

He’s originally from Monticello and still resides here.

In his spare time, he coaches basketball, football, and soccer. He enjoys traveling and golfing.

Junelle Benter

Benter is the new fourth-grade teacher.

Her past teaching experience includes Shelby Community Schools, Belle Plaine Community Schools, Midland Community Schools, Olin Community Schools, Monticello Community Schools, and Western Dubuque Community Schools.

Benter attended Wartburg College where she received a Bachelor of Music Education, with a minor in French.

In 2021, Benter retired from teaching. Her position at Sacred Heart School is a long-term substitute. Since her retirement, she has done long-term substitute teaching in the classroom.

Benter is from Monticello. She and her husband have three adult children: Shannon, Brett, and Sheralyn.

She was a church organist for 42 years, and is currently a substitute organist for a Lutheran church in Robins.

Her hobbies include cooking and the MLB Yankees.