Three new teachers join Sacred Heart School

Sacred Heart Catholic School welcomed three new teachers for the 2023-24 school year.

Kate Williams

Williams is the new first-grade teacher at Sacred Heart.

Prior to COVID, she was a substitute teacher at several area school districts.

Williams is a graduate of William Penn University. She has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, with endorsements in ELL (English language learner) and reading.

Williams was born in England, but raised on the West Coast. She’s lived in and around the Monticello area for over 20 years. She has two daughters: Isabel, 23, who works as a nurse; and Natalia, 19, who works as a lab technician.

In her free time, Williams enjoys gardening, walking/hiking, volunteering at the Animal Welfare Friends Shelter, reading, and dreaming.

Nitshelle Kerstein

Kerstein is the new music teacher. Her position will be shared with Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School in Maquoketa, where she’ll teach music and band there.

Her past teacher experience includes four years of instructing flute and saxophone lessons at Northeast Iowa School of Music (NISOM) in Dubuque.

Kerstein is originally from Naples, Fla., and currently resides in Dubuque. She attended Clarke University and received a bachelor’s of art degree in music education.

Kerstein and her husband, Austin, have a 3-month-old son, Jasper.

Her hobbies include reading, braiding hair, fishing, and crafting.

Clara Pacha

Pacha is Sacred Heart’s new art teacher. This is her first year teaching.

Her position will be shared with St. Patrick School in Anamosa and St. Joseph Catholic School in Marion.

Pacha attended the University of Iowa where she received her degree in K-12 art education.

She is originally from Marion, and currently lives there as well.

Pacha’s hobbies include painting, listening to music and podcasts, going on walks, and traveling whenever possible.