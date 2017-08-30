Three seek seats on Monticello School Board

There are three people running for the Monticello Community School District Board of Education.

• Incumbent Bud Johnson, At-large

• Mandy Norton, At-large

• Craig Stadtmueller, At-large

If elected, each of these candidates will serve four-year terms. Voters can vote for no more than three candidates.

Keith Stamp, incumbent, of Monticello is also running for Director of District 1 for Kirkwood Community College.