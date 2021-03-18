Thumma awarded $500 for classroom materials

The Monticello Community School District (MCSD) elementary music program recently benefited from an award won by Music Teacher Nick Thumma.

Thumma teaches vocal music at both Shannon ad Carpenter schools. He’s also the K-12 Fine Arts Curriculum Lead for the MCSD.

Last week, Thumma was notified that he was one of only 1,000 teachers nationwide that won a $500 Walgreens gift card. The gift card was used to purchase items for his classrooms.

Thumma was nominated by his mother for the WE Teachers Award. (She also nominated Thumma’s sister who is a preschool teacher in Florida.) According to their website: “WE Teachers ensures that every teacher in every school nationwide has access to the educational tools and training they need to set them and their students up for future success.”

The WE Teachers Award is only in its second year. It is awarded to teachers who go above and beyond their job requirements for their students.

“I was very surprised to receive an email from them (WE Teachers) and I had no idea my mom had nominated me,” expressed Thumma. “Being only one of 1,000 teachers makes me feel super blessed to be chosen.”

Thumma said when it came to making a decision on what he wanted to use the gift card for at Walgreens, it was important to purchase items that would get a lot of use in this music classes. He biggest want was headphones that the students could use with the piano keyboards. Other items included:

• iPad chargers

• Parachutes

• Ribbon twirlers

• Air fresheners

• Cleaning supplies

• Kleenex

• A fan

• A label maker

• Tennis balls for making solfege talking guys

• Extension cords

• Auxiliary cords

• Giant koosh balls for use in playing music games

• Pens

“This donation was amazing in the fact that it let me choose some things that I’ve wanted, but weren’t necessarily things that I had to have,” explained Thumma. “The fun items like the koosh balls, ribbons, and parachutes will add some fun to music class!”

Thumma said he’s very thankful and grateful to Walgreen and WE Teachers for choosing him as one of the recipients.

“I’m excited to share all of the new things with my students,” added Thumma. “They will love it all!”

He also thanks his mom for thinking enough to nominate him.

“Teaching this year has been very stressful on all, and it was nice to have someone take the time to nominate me for an award,” he said, “even if it was my mom.”