TOPS encourages sensible, healthy living

At the start of every New Year, people make all kinds of resolutions they want to achieve. Many set goals for themselves to lose weight, eat healthier, establish better lifestyle habits, etc.

That’s where TOPS comes in…

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is an international “non-profit network of weight-loss support groups and wellness education organizations.” And there just so happens to be a local group here in Jones County!

TOPS meets weekly on Thursdays at the Lawrence Community Center in Anamosa. Weekly weigh-ins are at 5:30 p.m., with a short meeting at 6 p.m.

The international organization started in 1948. The Jones County branch has been going strong for over 50 years. People started meeting at the old Jones Regional Medical Center before it closed.

Those leading TOPS include Susan Allen and Carol Husmann.

Last week, the group got together for their last weigh-in of 2022…

While TOPS is made up of women, it is open to men and women of all ages, shapes, and sizes. The age of the members spans 50 years.

TOPS members come from all over Jones County: Monticello, Anamosa, Wyoming, Martelle, and Onslow.

Each has her own reason for joining, too.

Cindy Gunter joined in 2013 with a. goal to lose 50 pounds. She just recently achieved that goal.

“With groups like Weight Watchers, you spend a lot of money,” Gunther said of looking for an alternative option.

Shirley Hinrichs’ mother used to belong with the family lived in Kansas City, Mo. Hinrichs was familiar with TOPS and joined the local group in August. She’s already lost 14 pounds.

“I needed to lose weight,” Hinrichs said. “I was inspired by Cindy (Gunther).”

Colleen Van Antwerp was a member of TOPS back in the ‘70s.

“I quit and it got me to come back,” she said.

Knowing of her family history with high blood pressure and diabetes, Van Antwerp said she wants to take care of her health.

She rejoined 13 years ago, and 10 years ago, she got down to her ideal weight of 150 pounds, having lost 41 pounds.

“It doesn’t happen overnight,” Van Antwerp warned. “You have to be more conscientious of it.”

The cost for new members to join TOPS is just $49 a year. Perspective members are encouraged to come for your first visit to see what it’s all about.

“The cost is workable for everybody,” said Van Antwerp. “We’re like a family here; we have lots of different types of personalities and body types. We’re all supportive of each other.”

The membership fee includes a bi-monthly TOPS magazine mailed to each member and privileged online access to their website. The magazine includes recipes and tips to live a healthy lifestyle.

You’re asked to fill out a short application about yourself and submit a letter from your person doctor noting a healthy weight goal you want to obtain. Each new member has a photo taken at the beginning and then once you reach your goal.

“No one tries to sell you anything,” Gunther said of tricky gimmicks.

Having reached their goals, Gunther and Van Antwerp are considered KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly).

Each member is also encouraged to keep a food journal. That way, if they should gain a couple of pounds here and there, they can refer to their journal and know what to refrain from the next time.

“We’re not telling you that you can’t eat,” said Van Antwerp. “It’s about eating sensibly. We always give each other suggestions of things to try.”

“We share our own recipes,” added Gunther. “It keeps you more aware of what you’re eating, and if you gain weight, you know why.”

“And we confess if we haven’t lost anything,” laughed Van Antwerp.

At each weekly meeting, there are pots of money. Members earn money if they’ve lost weight and reached their goal weight. The “biggest loser” of weight of the month gets the other pot of money.

The group has several success stories of members reaching their goal weight and maintain that healthy lifestyle. Gunther praised one member who “looks like a whole different person, looks 10 years younger.” She said this gal has gained a lot more self-confidence.

“She’s just bubblier,” she added.

TOPS mission is “to help and support our members as they take off and keep off pounds sensibly, to help everyday people become healthier so they can do more of the things they enjoy with the people they love.”

In 2021, TOPS members in the U.S. lost over 250,000 pounds. The State of Iowa ranks 8th out of the top 10 states with the highest percentage of adults with obesity. That percentage in Iowa is 36.5 percent.

If you’re interested in joining TOPS, they’re next weigh-in after the New Year will be on Thursday, Jan. 5, at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC. New members are welcome to join at any time!