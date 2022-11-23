Township officers named following election canvass

On Nov. 15, the Jones County Board of Supervisors canvassed the results of the Nov. 8 election.

The following are the results of the township trustees, clerks, Agricultural Extension Council, and Soil & Water District commissioners:

Cass

• Mike Miller, trustee, 233 votes (97.9 percent). There were five write-ins.

• Jan Miller, clerk, 248 votes (99.2 percent). There were two write-ins.

Castle Grove

• No candidates filed for trustee. There were 16 write-ins.

• No candidates filed for clerk. There were 11 write-ins.

Clay

• Thomas Orr, trustee, 75 votes (100 percent).

• Daryl Hanna, clerk, 74 votes (100 percent).

Fairview

• Daniel Rickels, trustee, 814 votes (98.91 percent). There were nine write-ins.

• Lyle Theisen, clerk, 780 votes (98.86 percent). There were nine write-ins.

Greenfield

• Gary Smith, trustee, 163 votes (99.39 percent). There was one write-in.

• Lori Jess, clerk, 161 votes (100 percent).

Hale

• Daniel Inglis, trustee, 128 votes (100 percent).

• Terri Hamilton, clerk, 124 votes (100 percent).

Jackson

• Philip Knuth, trustee, 164 votes (98.8 percent). There were two write-ins.

• Ralph Andresen, clerk, 175 votes (98.87 percent). There were two write-ins.

Lovell

• Kevin Prull, trustee, 439 votes (100 percent).

• Dave Lubben, clerk, 454 votes (99.78 percent). There was one write-in.

Madison

• Dennis Orris, trustee, 165 votes (100 percent).

• Ron Andreesen, clerk, 170 votes (100 percent).

Oxford

• Dean Ruley, trustee, 90 votes (100 percent).

• Rita Balichek, clerk, 88 votes (97.78 percent). There were two write-ins.

Richland

• No candidates filed for trustee. There were 15 write-ins.

• Douglas Monck, clerk, 142 votes (99.30 percent). There was one write-in.

Rome

• Ivan Bowers, trustee, 161 votes (98.77 percent). There were two write-ins.

• Janine Sulzner, clerk, 169 votes (100 percent).

Scotch Grove

• Chuck Willms, trustee, 154 votes (100 percent).

• Steve Zirkelbach, clerk, 152 votes (99.35 percent).

Washington

• Chris Krapfl, trustee, 151 votes (99.34 percent). There was one write-in.

• Russell Radloff, 144 votes (97.96 percent). There were three write-ins.

Wayne

• Todd Rickels, trustee, 263 votes (99.62 percent). There was one write-in.

• Debra Hein, clerk, 243 votes (99.18 votes). There were two write-ins.

Wyoming

• John Jamison, trustee, 109 votes (100 percent).

• Richard Fishwild, clerk, 115 votes (100 percent).

Soil & Water Conservation District (Voters could vote for only 2)

• Julie Orris, 4,875 votes (46.05 percent)

• Jeff Von Behren, 5,659 votes (53.45 percent)

• There were 53 write-ins.

County Ag Extension (Voters could vote for only 5)

• Lisa Kurt, 4,014 votes (16.44 percent)

• Jami Lynn Schlarmann, 3,976 votes (16.28 percent)

• John Carlson, 3,569 votes (14.61 percent)

• Shirlee Brunscheen, 3,526 votes (14.44 percent)

• Sarah Fishwild, 3,400 votes (13.92 percent)

County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Whitney Hein said the offices without a candidate (Castle Grove and Richland townships) would be determined based on who received the most write-in votes.

Up and down the Nov. 8 ballot, there were also a lot of over and under votes. Hein said a vote is considered an “under vote” if the race is left blank or the voter didn’t vote for any candidate. For example, there were 16,587 under votes for Soil & Water.

An “over vote” means the person voted for too many in that race. For example, there were 10 over votes for County Supervisor District 3.

“The tabulator alerts you,” Hein said of an over vote. “That means it didn’t count the race, but it will count the ballot.”

In this case, the voter could choose to spoil the ballot and be issued a new ballot, or allow the ballot to go through anyway.