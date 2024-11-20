Township trustees elected to serve

The Jones County Board of Supervisors canvassed the votes from the Nov. 5 General Election on Nov. 13.

Many people throughout the county were running for their respective township trustee positions.

For Cass Township, Gerald Ehlers, Jr. (227 votes) and Matt Kula (293 votes) were elected trustees. There was one write-in.

For Castle Grove Township, Kevin Miller secured 197 votes. He was the only one running. Ted Koehler won the second trustee seat with six write-in votes.

For Clay Township, Mark Doll secured 86 votes. He was the only one running. Ben Urbain won the second trustee seat with eight write-ins.

For Fairview Township, Lyle Theisen (752 votes) and Mark Robertson (842 votes) were elected trustees. There were 15 write-ins.

For Greenfield Township, Glenn Hansen (161 votes) and Don VonBehren (193 votes) were elected trustees. There were two write-ins.

For Hale Township, Terry Hamilton (144 votes) and Jerry Irons (104 votes) were elected trustees. There were three write-ins.

For Jackson Township, James Luckstead (182 votes) and Lance Toenjes (202 votes) were elected trustees. There was one write-in.

For Lovell Township, Kevin Steiner (536 votes) and Robert Ballou (434 votes) were elected trustees. There were three write-ins.

For Madison Township, Jason Zamastil (171 votes) and Gale VonBehren (150 votes) were elected trustees. There were no write-ins.

For Oxford Township, Scott Andresen (117 votes) and Clay Pestka (79 votes) were elected trustees. There was one write-in.

For Richland Township, Mike Rogers secured 214 votes. He was the only one running. David Aschbrenner won the second trustee seat with seven write-in votes.

For Rome Township, Clarence Kofron (145 votes) and Dale Broulik (156 votes) were elected trustees. There was one write-in.

For Scotch Grove Township, Gary Paulsen (190 votes) and David Tobiason (144 votes) were elected trustees. There was one write-in.

For Washington Grove Township, Rick Loes secured 183 votes. He was the only one running. Robert Stoll won the second trustee seat with two write-in votes.

For Wayne Township, Scott Luben (268 votes) and Richard Wolken (274 votes) were elected trustees. There were three write-ins.

For Wyoming Township, Dennis Carstensen (128 votes) and Joseph Bisinger (97 votes) were elected trustees. There were three write-ins.

According to the Jones County website, "township officials are elected for a four-year term at general elections. Two trustees are elected during the presidential year election cycle, and the clerk and third trustee during the gubernatorial election cycle. A write-in candidate for township official at the general election is declared the winner if the candidate receives one more vote than any other candidate for that office. There is no minimum number of votes a township candidate must receive at a general election; the candidate must just receive more votes than any other person for the office to be declared the winner. If there is a tie, the board of supervisors, acting as the board of canvassers, will draw lots to determine the winner during the canvass of the election results, as provided by law."