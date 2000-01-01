

Tractors head east out of Scotch Grove on County Rd. E-17 Aug. 4. (Photo by Pete Temple)



Bill Carlson, Jr. of Anamosa drives his tractor during the Tuesday ride. (Photo by Pete Temple)



The Tractorcade went through Scotch Grove Aug. 4, as participants drove up the hill on County Rd. E-17 just east of Highway 38. (Photo by Pete Temple)



Tractors of all sizes, makes, models, and colors make the corner into Sand Springs on Aug. 5. The shortened day included Cascade and Scotch Grove before returning to Monticello for lunch. The Big Show Tractorcade was in Monticello from Aug. 2-5. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



On Wednesday morning, Aug. 5, the Big Show Tractorcade made its way from Monticello to Sand Springs for the last day of riding. (Photo by Kim Brooks)