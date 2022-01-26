Trailblazers urge legislature to pass ATV bill

On Tuesday, Jan. 18, the Blue Cut Trailblazers, the Jones County ATV/UTV club, met with several other clubs throughout the state at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines. Their goal was to champion a statewide bill that would legalize recreational and off-road utility vehicles across Iowa.

House File (HF) 800 advanced last week out of an Iowa House subcommittee. It would permit ATVs on all county highways and some non-interstate primary highways.

President of Blue Cut Trailblazers, Bobby Krum, and Scott Minzenmeyer, owner of Recreational Motorsports in Anamosa, were both present in Des Moines. Other county ATV clubs represented included Jackson and Johnson.

Krum said he had been in contact with Rep. Andy McKean on the possibility of a statewide ATV bill before McKean was beat in the last election.

“This started well over a year ago,” Krum said of their efforts.

Then, McKean steered Krum toward Rep. David Kerr of Louisa County. Now, Rep. Bobby Kaufmann of Cedar County is running with the bill.

“Kaufmann is helping to move it forward,” said Krum.

The Trailblazers have been in contact with Kerr and Kaufmann when this recent legislative session began.

While Krum was in Des Moines on Tuesday, he learned that HF800 passed out of the subcommittee.

“We have a few more steps to go,” he said.

Krum sat in on the discussion within the subcommittee, hearing from 12 different speakers on the topic, Krum being one of them. He spoke on the tourism benefits ATV groups and clubs bring to areas.

“It’s a fun family activity,” said Krum. “It builds relationships with other communities.”

In fact, the Trailblazers won Member of the Year from the Anamosa Chamber for their involvement in community events such as PumpkinFest and promotion of tourism.

“We want to help grow the communities and Jones County as a whole,” Krum offered of the ATV club’s mission. “We visit the rural countryside and hit some of the smaller shops and restaurants.”

In a statewide survey on the topic, 4,700 people responded from all 99 of Iowa’s counties. Krum said the resounding majority of those surveyed want to see access for ATVs and UTVs across the state. In fact, there are 67 counties with their own ATV ordinance, including Jones, which took effective in December 2018, thanks to Krum’s efforts. However, each ordinance varies from county to county; there are no two alike. Jones County’s ordinance does include similar rules to that of Clinton and Cedar counties, but, again, they’re not identical.

“That the problem,” Krum said.

Some counties only allow riders to be on the roads from sunrise to sunset, some require blinkers, some require lights, etc.; the list goes on.

(For the record, 22 of the 50 U.S. states also allow ATVs on their state roadways.)

HF800 proposes to allow ATVs on two-land paved roads traveling in and out of a city/town to the nearest approved county road. Right now, the Trailblazers cannot ride on Highway 38 across Jones County.

“We’re not looking to ride on the highways for forever,” commented Krum. “But 38 is the heart of Monticello.”

During the subcommittee meeting at the Capitol, Minzenmeyer was quoted as saying, “We’re not asking to ride 20 miles down a state highway. What we’re asking is to ride the most direct route from a county road or a city to get to another county road or town.”

For instance, in Olin, ATV riders cannot ride from one side of the town to the other, north and south, because of Highway 38.

“There is no other direct route,” Krum said. The only other alternative would be for riders to use gravel roads miles around Olin.

Krum is confident the bill will proceed through both the House and Senate. He said Sen. Carrie Koelker is also on board, noting her background in tourism.

“She sees the value in it,” he said.

With this being an election year, Krum shared that Kaufmann is energized to get the bill passed before April.

Krum also received a letter of support for the bill from Monticello Police Chief Britt Smith.

“He wants to see it (the law) opened up, too,” he said of accessing state roadways.