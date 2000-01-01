

Two-and-a-half-year-old Golden Retriever Rally made his way through the crowd at the Jan. 27 train show. Rally is a Puppy Jake Foundation dog, and will be gifted to an Iowa veteran. Rally is fostered by Trish Thoms of Cedar Rapids. Thoms has fostered almost a dozen Puppy Jake dogs for veterans. The dogs help to improve the lives of veterans with disabilities. To help raise money for the Foundation raffle tickets were sold for a HO Scale Limited Edition 1943 Locomotive. Almost 200 tickets were purchased, raising $830. The winner was John Silvester of Elkader. Getting the chance to pet Rally is Lucas Zobro, 9, of Cedar Rapids.





John Niehaus (right) of Ankeny showcases his Plasticville Collectors Association sets. The plastic train village sets have been around since the mid-1940s. Wayne Vorwald of Farley reminisces about the pieces from his own childhood.



The third annual Train Show & Swap Meet took place at the Berndes Center on Jan. 27. Despite the weather, over 420 people were in attendance. Aside from the numerous vendors, there were some working displays as well. Ian Garcia of Marion demonstrates his grandfather’s electric train set. His grandfather, Denny Beasley of Central City, is a member of the Monticello Railroad Club. (Photos by Kim Brooks)