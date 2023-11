Owen Faust and Ashtyn Johnson took part in Treats on the Streets on Oct. 26 dressed as Chuckie and Bride of Chuckie.



The Sanderson Sisters from Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” are popular Halloween costumes. Dressed as the witches are, from left, Carly McDonald, Elise Schauf, and Larissa McDonald.



Main Street Monticello volunteers Staci Fritz and Judy Tuetken hand out goodies on Oct. 26 for Treats on the Streets. (Photos by Kim Brooks)