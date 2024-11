The owners of the Blind Pig, Ryan, Megan, and their daughter Lucy Evans, hand out candy on Oct. 24.



Monticello Chamber Director Megan Beaman greets the crowd on First Street during Treats on the Streets.



Treats on the Streets took place on Oct. 24. Many kids and adults took over downtown Monticello before the rain hit, visiting such businesses as McNeill Hardware. Owner Dave McNeill and Dave Brehm handed out candy to passersby. (Photos by Kim Brooks)