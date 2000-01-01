Trees planted at MHS



Due to the two tree grants the City of Monticello received, 12 trees were planted at MHS, four at Shannon School, and nine at the middle school. Here, Rachel Nelson, Adam Schmitt, and Micah Williams work at securing a newly planted tree on the high school grounds.



Students and staff at Monticello High School spent the afternoon on May 16 outside planting trees around the high school grounds. Due to the rainy weather on May 10, the event was postponed. The City Tree Board received over $3,000 in grants from Trees Forever and Alliant Energy to purchase 25 trees. Students Travis Heinrich, Chance Janssen and Rachel Nelson work alongside Mike Meshak, MHS Spanish teacher and Tree Board member. (Photos by Kim Brooks)