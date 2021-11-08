Troop 66, Midland FFA receive Governor’s Volunteer Award

Two Jones County organizations were recipients of Governor Kim Reynolds Volunteer Award for 2021.

Monticello Scout Troop 66 was nominated for the award by the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Kirk Freese, Troop 66 committee chair person, said they were notified in early June of the honor.

Twice a year, in the late spring and early fall, Troop 66 holds a cleanup day on Highway 38 (towards Camp Courageous) to pick up trash and litter. In fact, a sign is posted on the highway noting their efforts: “Litter removal courtesy of Scout Troop 66.”

Earlier this year, the troop also assisted in the planting of trees in southern Jones County after the 2020 derecho wiped so many trees out.

Freese said when he received an email notifying him of the Volunteer Award, he immediately informed the rest of the troop via a private Facebook group. Their response: “Awesome!”

“This shows that their hard work doesn’t go unrecognized,” Freese said of the volunteer work the troop does. “We don’t do it to be recognized; we do it to give back.”

Troop 66 has about 32 members, including five girls. The youngest are in fifth grade, oldest, 18 years of age.

“Our numbers ebb and flow,” Freese said, “but the ones (Scouts) we have now are really heavily involved. They have all sorts of skills, abilities, and disabilities.”

This is the first time Troop 66 has received the Governor’s Volunteer Award.

Ryan and Nicole Moestchen serve as Scout Masters for the troop.

The Midland FFA Chapter was also the recipient of the Volunteer Award. They were nominated by Shannon Anderson with the DOT due to the chapter’s continued adoption of a 2-mile stretch of Highway 64, west of Wyoming.

“This project started in 2010 by the Midland FFA officer team as they were looking at adding another way to give back to the community that gives so much to us,” explained Jamie Christiansen, an agriculture and science teacher with the Midland School District.

Jennifer Westphal is the Midland FFA advisor.

“We have maintained that stretch for 10 years by cleaning it at least twice a year,” continued Christiansen. “It has been interesting to hear students discuss the trash that is left behind.”

Christiansen joked they may turn their cleanup days into a competition to see which FFA student can find the most interesting items along the highway.

“We hope that students think twice before they litter and take pride in the environment around them,” urged Christiansen.

Midland FFA has over 60 members. Their activities and projects cover a variety of areas: Strengthening Agriculture, Growing Leaders, and Building Communities. They also volunteer in many other ways around their community: food drives, the polar plunge, Ronald McDonald House, petting zoos at the Wyoming Fair, and helping at community events. Their “We Care” packages are made and donated to area food pantries for local youth and elderly residents during the holiday season.

“The officers of the chapter were excited to hear about this award,” shared Christiansen, “and during planning this summer, they have come up with new activities that we will be planning to conduct this next year to help others and the community.”