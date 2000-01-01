Truck rollover



Members of the Monticello Fire Department place sand around the truck to prevent spilled liquid from spreading. (Photos by Pete Temple)



A single-vehicle rollover took place on Sept. 5 near the Monticello Machine Shop on Highway 38. Logan Matthew Johnson of Fall River, Wis. was driving a 2015 Freightliner semi truck northbound and attempting to turn left into a private driveway that circles back south. The vehicle was traveling with a full liquid load of mud and was traveling too fast for conditions, resulting in the vehicle rolling over on its right side as it turned. Johnson was uninjured. Damage was estimated at $35,000.