Tubbs, CEO of Ohnward, recognized as outstanding leader

The Corridor Business Journal (CBJ) recently honored 250 leaders and executives as part of its first-ever “Corridor Leaders 250” list. President and CEO of Ohnward Bank & Trust, Abram (Abe) Tubbs, was one such leader who was selected.

Tubbs has been the CEO of Ohnward since 1999. The $1.5 billion company is now in its third generation of ownership and leadership.

Tubbs admitted he doesn’t know exactly how he ended up as a nominee on the Corridor’s list, but said it is meaningful to be recognized “with a group of such distinguished and accomplished leaders and executives” from throughout the region.

“Everybody thinks about the corridor as Cedar Rapids and Iowa City,” he said. “But it really incorporates the surrounding counties as well. We are fortunate to do business throughout the entire area.”

Tubbs said while the nomination is a “nice surprise,” he attributes much of his success and the success of Ohnward to its 265 employees.

“At the end of the day, we have a really good team of people,” he stated, praising the employees who work throughout their Jones, Clinton, Scott, Jackson, Dubuque, and Linn county footprint. “Oftentimes, I think leaders benefit from the people they work with. I’m fortunate to say that our performance and reputation is truly a result of the hard work and dedication of our team. It’s not a mistake that we have great people. We believe that the strength of an organization is firmly rooted in the quality of its employees.”

Tubbs said that part of being known as a “local banker” is being involved in one’s community. “We have an exceptional team that is community-minded and thinks about how to best support our customers and prospects, from both a business and a service perspective. We strive to improve the areas where we live, work, and play.”

Locally, Ohnward has shown its support of the Monticello community through its “Grilling for Charity” events and “Pay It Ohnward” program.

“If we help our communities grow,” said Tubbs, “opportunities tend to follow and that has a positive impact on all businesses throughout our area.”

Tubbs has been able to take advantage of some great opportunities to further his professional career. He was active with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, serving on the board of directors from 2014-20.

“In my service, I got to sit across the table, literally, from some of the best economic minds in our country. It exposed me to a higher level of critical thinking, and built upon my understanding of the central banking system,” explained Tubbs. “It was an experience that will forever be a big part of my career development.”

Tubbs is also in his third and final year of serving on the Iowa Bankers Association board of directors.

“I’m proud to be a part of a strong group of community bankers who are collectively working to serve our entire state,” remarked Tubbs. He said he plans to pursue other industry opportunities following the end of his term.

Although experiences of this magnitude are beneficial to Tubbs, he places great importance on the personal and professional relationships he has with his local customers.

“We operate to serve them and the financial needs that they have, but I also enjoy getting to see their businesses. I learn from how they meet their employees and customers’ needs and take tidbits of advice from them, too.”

Tubbs said every experience he’s had has made him a better leader in all aspects of his life.

“When things go well, make sure that you’re acknowledging the people who helped; when things don’t go well, accept responsibility for why they didn’t,” he said, something he has learned throughout his 25 years of working in the banking industry. “Leadership is not a destination, whether it’s in banking or in any other area. Being a good leader is a continual learning process.”