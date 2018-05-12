Tuetken plans next phase of life after closing J.T. Hadherway

After almost 30 years in business, J.T. Hadherway closed its doors on Friday afternoon, Nov. 30.

Owner Judy Tuetken, a staple in her own right in Monticello, said it was just time to scale back. After making the decision to sell her home and move to town, Tuetken said it was just time.

However, don’t expect her to slow down any time soon.

“I am not a quiet retired person,” she said with a laugh.

Tuetken said the hardest part is knowing that sewing supplies and fabric will no longer be sold locally.