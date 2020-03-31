Two Additional Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Jones County

Two additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in Jones County. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), the individuals, one in the age range of 18-40 years and one in the age range of 41-60 years, are self-isolating at home.

“We encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Jones County Public Health Director Jenna Lovaas. These actions include:

Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time.

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.

Staying home when ill.

Continuing to follow all social distancing recommendations.

Please note: As COVID-19 illness becomes more widespread in the community, Jones County Public Health will not be issuing press releases to announce new positive cases in Jones County. It is anticipated that the Iowa Governor’s Office and IDPH will continue to report positive cases by county at this link: https://idph.iowa.gov/emerging-health-issues/novel-coronavirus.

You can also follow IDPH on Facebook at @IowaDepartmentOfPublicHealth and on Twitter at @IAPublicHealth. In addition, a public hotline is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.