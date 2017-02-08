U of Colorado backs out of Stone Bridge project

Published by admin on Wed, 08/02/2017 - 10:45am
Ely’s Stone Bridge is now passable, by pedestrians and bicyclists only.
Late last week, Secondary Roads employees installed gates purchased by the Jones County Historic Preservation Commission. The gates were installed on the north end of the bridge.
During the July 25 Jones County Board of Supervisor meeting, Rose Rohr with the Historic Preservation Commission was present to update the board on some unfortunate news regarding the bridge project.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!