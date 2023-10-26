Unique ideas come out of P&R planning session

The Monticello Parks and Recreation Department, along The Innovation Lab in downtown Monticello co-hosted a community planning session on Oct. 17.

Eric Dregne with The Innovation Lab and Jacob Oswald, P&R director, led the group of 25 people through several challenges as the groups worked together to come up with one idea per challenge.

The whole idea behind the session was to create choices as to future programming P&R could take on to expand their services.

Each group of four to five people collaborated one on single idea and presented that idea to the group as a whole.

Challenge #1

“What is your best idea for a program that services the very young or aging adults?”

The top four ideas:

• Offer a variety of bi-weekly adult/youth activities that connect youth and adults, such as playing board games

• Offer toddler play equipment indoors during the winter time and offer a scheduled play time

• Establish a community center where adults can gather together for a variety of activities such as educational opportunities

• Offer multi-generational activities utilizing existing indoor/outdoor city facilities

The toddler play equipment idea won the challenge.

Challenge #2

“What is an idea for trails, playgrounds, or other activities that are self-guided?”

• Highlight Monticello points of interest with signs identifying historical sites, city information, how-to’s

• Offer exercise opportunities along Willow Trail using natural equipment and signs to explain the exercise obstacles

• Develop a self-guided trail map/app to guide people to various landmarks in the community

• Walking club to take on such activities as geocaching, nature walks, etc.

• Mini golf indoor/outdoor year-round (mobile)

The idea to direct people to various Monticello points of interest won the challenge.

Challenge #3

“”Ideas for youth programming that are NOT sports-related.”

• Back to Basics, offer programming on farm-to-table, community gardening, fresh cooking, teaching life skills

• Archeology group for kids of all ages

• Find people who can host activities highlighting a skillset

• BBR, bring back roller skating

• Offer fun, creative activities centered around the fundamentals of life

The idea to host speakers related to learning a new skillset won the challenge.

“There were so many great project and program ideas,” thanked Oswald following the planning session. “I can’t wait to see what we can do about bringing them into reality.”

While some ideas didn’t make the final cut, Oswald said all of the ideas shared will help to “continue our growth as a department and community.”

Anyone who would be interested in the final list of ideas or assisting with one of the ideas, bringing it to life, can contact Oswald at 319-465-6640 or joswald@ci.monticello.ia.us.