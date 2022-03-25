Updates offered on Kiev Symphony musicians

The Kiev Symphony Orchestra, now known as Music Mission Kiev (Kyiv), was founded in 1993 by Monticello High School graduate Roger McMurrin (Class of 1957).

Since its inception, Roger and his wife, Diane, have returned to Monticello six times. Each of those return trips “home” were to accompany the Kiev Symphony as they performed at Monticello High School: 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2008, and 2018.

Now, as Russia’s war in Ukraine ranges on for more than a month, those who hosted hundreds of musicians over the years and those who went to school with McMurrin have inquired about their safety and well-being.

In 2019, the McMurrins left Ukraine and moved to Ohio, where they still reside today. They lived in Ukraine for 26 years. However, McMurrin is still very much in contact with Music Mission Kiev and many of his musician friends.

“I cried for 15 minutes. I haven’t cried like that ever,” shared McMurrin in a March 18 phone interview with the Express. “I know thousands of people there. It’s a miracle no one I know of has died.”

On Feb. 27, Marc McMurrin, one of Roger and Diane’s sons, posted the following to Facebook: “As many of you know my father, Roger McMurrin, was the conductor of the Kyiv Symphony Orchestra and Chorus for many than 20 years. Our family has deep ties and relationships in the region. Please pray for Ukraine.”

Greg Kannon, CEO of Music Mission Kiev (MMK), offered an update as well to the Express: “Monticello has always been great for the Kyiv Symphony… The mission then blossomed into Music Mission Kiev. The KSOC members still talk about their time in Monticello.

“We know of at least 15 musicians who have stayed in Kyiv to fight or to support their family members who are in the military defense units. I feel confident that many of the men signed up with the Ministerial Defense groups in different areas of Ukraine as they moved their families to safety. Vika Konchaskovka, our conductor, is still in Kyiv and I hear from her regularly. We are proud of the bravery and courage they are demonstrating and continue to pray for God’s protection of their lives.”

“These are some of the bravest men; they sent their wives and children away and are fighting,” remarked Roger.

On the MMK online blog and Facebook page, Kannon offers daily updates. On March 17, it offered, “Today a bomb hit the Darnytsia region. It is a short ride across the river from our offices. Please pray our offices will be intact when the war ends. …we received word that several artillery shells hit the neighboring region, and many lives were lost.

“We have a complete update on our staff members and now know where they are temporarily living. We are grateful they are all safe.

“Vika Konchaskovka (the conductor) reports that her neighborhood is quiet. However, we learned that at least one bomb or missile struck her district. When Serhiy spoke with her, she was safe and headed out to deliver food and medicine to a widow who lives in her neighborhood.”

Janet Martin and Bob Ballou of Monticello have hosted members of the Symphony in the past during their visits to Monticello. Martin said, “We appreciated, enjoyed, and learned from all the Ukrainians that we hosted.”

Via Facebook, Martin has stayed in touch with a man by the name of “Ivan” who sang in the chorus. (She has asked us not to use his last name.) She sent Ivan a message letting him know many in Monticello were thinking of them. His reply: “Please pray for us.”

Throughout the week, Martin attempted to send more messages to Ivan, without any luck. Then, on March 18, she got the following from Ivan: “My family and I are fine. We have moved away from the war. Pray for us. We will be grateful to you. May the Lord God bless you!”

In an Aug. 18, 2004 article in the Monticello Express, a week before the Symphony’s return to Monticello for the fourth time, it was explained why the McMurrin’s felt called to Ukraine and to create the orchestra: “They found that classical composers like Bach and Handel were unknown under Communism. They found talented musicians and singers and the McMurrins did something about it.

“The McMurrins brought hope in political turmoil and economic despair.”

In the summer of 1992, the McMurrins traveled to Kiev for six weeks, leading musicians. A year later, in July 1993, Roger said, “I felt God’s call to Ukraine. We sold our house and possessions; we sold everything and moved to Ukraine.” They lived in Florida at the time.

Roger said when they arrived in Kiev, everyone spoke Russian because it was illegal to speak Ukrainian. Most people were either atheists or agnostics.

“Today, there are millions of Christians in Ukraine,” he said. “Ukraine is the Bible belt of Europe. It has the largest Protestant denomination in all of Europe.”

Aside from Martin/Ballou others who hosted members of the Symphony had great sentiments to share in the Express. Norm and Donna Zimmerman and Nick and Anne Strittmatter hosted 12 musicians each at one time. Both households remarked that until now, they realized how good Americans have it. “Most members of the Kiev Symphony work two and three jobs just to make ends meet for their families.” (Express, Sept. 1, 2004)

Gerald and LaDonna Retzlaff hosted a few times as well. An Aug. 20, 2008, Express article noted that “they (the Retzlaffs) saw it as an opportunity to provide a service to the community first and foremost; however, they also found it an enjoyable way to experience another culture.”

LaDonna was quoted as saying, “They are so interested in us and what we do. You’re reminded of how lucky we are in this country when you see their excitement about being here. You learn not to take our freedoms for granted.”

Sharon Kromminga, also a former host, offered that “being a host family ultimately provides the opportunity to build bridges of friendship internationally…”

In late 2004 and early 2005, the “Orange Revolution” took place in Ukraine. This was a series of protests and political events surrounding a controversial and corrupt presidential election.

Former Express Editor, Angi Kearney, caught up with the McMurrins in December 2004 as they still lived in Ukraine: “After an election that has now been deemed fraudulent, a Ukrainian presidential candidate who has been poisoned, and a new election pending, the tough times in Ukraine continue.” (Compared to the war in Ukraine now, “tough times” seems to be an understatement.)

Diane McMurrin wrote to the Express offering, “We don’t know from one day to the next what is going to take place.” (Again, the people of Ukraine can certainly relate today.)

The article continues: “When people are standing out in the freezing cold and snow waving their flags pleading for their freedom and human dignity, Diane wonders, ‘How long would I stand in blowing snow and freezing temperatures to preserve my American freedom? It’s because of their perseverance that the political process is moving toward democracy.

“‘We feel that we are on the edge of a new day in Ukraine,’” the McMurrins continued. ‘After today, things will not be the same.’”

“‘And there certainly will be national pride! Ukraine has waited a long time for this type of freedom!’”

In ending his phone interview with the Express on March 18, Roger got quite emotional.

“Ukraine is a great country; they are great people. This invasion is political, of course. It makes you weep seeing people fleeing Ukraine. All they have is what they’re carrying on their backs. They don’t know where they’re going.”

He said photos of the bombings in Ukraine today are reminiscent of photos of Berlin from WWII.

“These are precious people,” continued Roger. “We are all God’s children. The truth will make you free.”