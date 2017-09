The Monticello Parks and Recreation Department held a beanbag toss tournament Sept. 21 at Uptown Thursday Night. Multiple teams competed. Here, Parks and Rec Director Jacob Oswald competes against Riley Norton.



The blues and classic rock band Mockingbyrds performed for the Monticello Chamber’s final Uptown Thursday Night on Sept. 21 in the downtown pocket park. Several people attended the end-of-summer bash, with temperatures certainly feeling like summer. (Photos by Kim Brooks)