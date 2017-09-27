Urban chickens now permitted within city limits

You can now raise chickens within the city limits of Monticello.

During the last Monticello City Council meeting on Sept. 18, fees associated with raising urban chickens were approved:

• Application – $20

• Bands – $3 per chicken

• Deposit – $100

The council looked into amending the city’s code of ordinances several months ago to allow urban chickens after a couple of residents asked about the idea.

The code specifies the following: