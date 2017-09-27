Urban chickens now permitted within city limits

Published by admin on Wed, 09/27/2017 - 9:18am
You can now raise chickens within the city limits of Monticello.
During the last Monticello City Council meeting on Sept. 18, fees associated with raising urban chickens were approved:
• Application – $20
• Bands – $3 per chicken
• Deposit – $100
The council looked into amending the city’s code of ordinances several months ago to allow urban chickens after a couple of residents asked about the idea.
The code specifies the following:
