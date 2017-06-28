US Cellular service limited for short time

Due to the painting project taking place right on the city water tower, located off W. First Street, US Cellular service towers have been lowered roughly 20 to 30 feet. US Cellular customers in Monticello, or traveling through, might experience limited phone and data service. Cellular phone or Internet reception will not be what US Cellular users are used to.

The water tower project began in the first week of June and is expected to take 90 days. Monticello Public Works Director Brant LaGrange said it would be potentially completed by the end of August.