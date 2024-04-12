U.S. Rep. Dist. 1 recount shows minimal change in votes

On Wednesday, Nov. 27, incumbent Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks was declared the winner of the U.S. Representative District 1 race.

Following the Nov. 5 election, Democrat Christina Bohannan filed for a recount due to the closeness of the race, a difference of 802 votes.

During the Nov. 19 Jones County Supervisors meeting, County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Whitney Hein shared with the board that her office would be overseeing the recount in Jones County. At the time, Hein had no idea how long of a process it would be.

Then during the Nov. 26 board meeting, Hein shared that it only took nine and a half hours on Monday, Nov. 25 for the three-member recount board to perform their duties. They used four tabulators to recount 11,054 Jones County ballots, only taking two five-minute breaks from 8 a.m. to a little after 5:30 p.m.

The votes in Jones County did not change following the recount:

• Miller-Meeks with 6,266 votes

• Bohannan with 4,459 votes

"The count came out exactly as it did on Election Day," reported Hein.

Due to no change in the votes, the board of supervisors did not have to recanvass the votes and recertify the election.

The three members of the Recount Board consisted of Sara Riley, who was the Bohannan designee; Rachel Ridgeway, who was the Miller-Meeks designee; and retired judge David Remley; who was the agreed upon third designee.

"We did have observers from both parties there," Hein shared of members of the public who were present.

With the Recount Board agreeing to use tabulators to recount all of the ballots, Iowa Code states such a board cannot run the tabulators. So, Land Use Administrator Whitney Amos and Deputy Auditor Vicki Starn ran the tabulators. Hein was a floater. She also hired two temporary poll workers to assist.

"Things went very smooth," Hein said of the full day. "All of the results were the exact same as they were on Election Day, which is what I would expect from the tabulators because I know how much testing we go through to make sure they’re ready for each election."

District 1 is comprised of 20 counties. Following the recount, the Miller-Meeks won by a margin of 798 votes.