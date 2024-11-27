U.S. Representative Dist. 1 recount begins in Jones Co.

Democrat Christina Bohannan, a candidate for U.S. Representative Dist. 1, which includes Jones County, requested a recount following the results of the Nov. 5 General Election. Bohannan trails incumbent Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Republican, by 800 votes.

This means each county within the 1st District (there are 20 counties) must recount all of the ballots from every precinct within those counties.

County Auditor Whitney Hein explained the recount process during the Nov. 19 Jones County Supervisors meeting.

"The way the law reads, the board of supervisors needs to order that recount," Hein prefaced.

The board approved a resolution to order the recount.

On Friday, Nov. 22, Hein posted on the Jones County Elections Facebook page that the Jones County Recount Board would convene at 8 a.m. on Nov. 25 to begin the recount process. Each county within the 1st District will have a recount board, which consists of three members.

"Each candidate gets to appoint a member," Hein noted.

As of Nov. 19, Hein had met with those two designees.

The third member must be agreed upon by both candidates' recount board representatives.

"They have to mutually agree upon a third board member. They are waiting on names from the candidates as to who maybe should be that third person," continued Hein.

That third board member had to be chosen by 8 a.m. on Nov. 22.

"The sooner, the better so we can get this ball rolling," urged Hein. "If they fail to mutually agree upon a third person, then the chief judge has until 5 p.m. on Sunday (Nov. 24) to appoint for them, which means the recount won't start until next week."

Hein felt that the recount process could take at least three days, depending on which process the recount board chooses to go to actually recount the ballots: By hand, via a tabulator, or a hybrid of the two.

It is the role of the auditor's office to supervise the recount, meaning an employee has to be present at all times.

"I think I'll probably need to have extra staff there as well," noted Hein. "There has to be an auditor designee in the room at all times. Depending on how they approach the count, if they decide to use the tabulator, the auditor's office has to be the one to operate the tabulator."

Supervisor Ned Rohwedder asked if the process would be faster using a tabulator versus counting ballots by hand. Hein said the one "hiccup" in Jones County is that they do not possess a high-speed tabulator like some larger counties.

"In bigger counties, for their absentee ward, they will use a high-speed scanner that can run ballots through a lot faster. Our scanners that we have are just our polling place scanners," she said.

The tabulators in Jones County can scan 2,4000 ballots in eight hours. Jones County has over 14,000 registered voters. There are over 583,000 within the 1st District.

Hein told the board she is researching whether they can use more than one tabulator for this recount to speed up the process.

"If use only one tabulator, that would be four and a half eight-hour days," she said of the workload to recount.

The recount has to be certified by Monday, Dec. 2.

"To be honest, I've put all of my Thanksgiving plans on pause because if we don't get started until next week, there's a very good chance that we'll be here on Thanksgiving," said Hein.

Rohwedder asked if the recount board gets paid for their time.

"In certain instances, they (the candidate calling for the recount) would be required to put a bond up," offered Hein. "For a federal race like this, the bond would be paid to the state. But because they're within a certain vote threshold, there's no bond amount. The county is not responsible for paying the recount board members. There is no pay for them."

The only pay would be to cover Hein's time and other staff within her office, which would be in the form of comp time.

"Some counties I have been talking to brought in poll workers to help if the auditor's office doesn't have enough staff," she said. "There could be some wages there, too. At this point, I'm planning on myself and one other person from my office. It just really depends on the timing of everything. After we get through an election, there are so many extra hours worked by my staff that the comp timebanks are high, rightfully so."