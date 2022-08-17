Usage up, donations down at Jones Co. Food Bank

Much like the Monticello Food Pantry, the Jones County Community Food Bank is experiencing unprecedented numbers needing to use their service. Increased usage while donations of food items and monetary funds are down.

“Our food supply is down,” said Julie Finn.

Finn has been with HACAP for 25 years. The Jones County Food Bank is run by HACAP. The two staff members, Finn and Wendy Davis, are both HACAP employees.

However, other than receiving a weekly order of food from the HACAP Food Reservoir at 40 percent of the cost, HACAP does not fund the food bank.

“The amount of food (from HACAP) has decreased,” said Finn. “The selection is not there.”

“We operate 100 percent on donations,” added Sherri Hunt, who serves on the food bank board of directors.

As for why usage might be up at this point in time, Finn said there are several factors. One, the extra benefits associated with the food stamp program have gone away following the COIVD pandemic. Two, inflation is so high.

“The cost of food and gas has gone up,” she said.

Three, children are home during the summer. Throughout the school year, they have breakfast and lunch at school.

In addition, Hunt said the USDA quit offering its free summer school lunch program, another COVID by-product.

“Some schools are still doing it on their own,” she said of making sure families are provided for during the summer.

The food bank offers vouchers to clients to utilize at local grocery stores. What used to be a $20 voucher is now $10.

“Our funds are down and prices are up,” Hunt said.

“It’s tough out there for everybody,” added Finn. “Years ago, our numbers were high, but we weren’t running out of food then either.”

“Our numbers are back up because of COVID,” Hunt added of seeing more people out and about. “And now that they’re back up, it’s the donations that are the biggest factor.”

Every Tuesday, the food bank receives food items from Walmart in Anamosa as part of the Feeding America national program. Those items are typically breads, bakery items, and meat.

“There was a time when food was free,” Hunt said. “Now we purchase it at a discounted rate.”

The food bank has been able to secure grants to assist in the purchase of food to stock its shelves. Some of the grants sources have been the McDonough Charitable Foundation, Theisen’s, and the Jones County Community Foundation.

There is no income requirement to use the Jones County Food Bank. Clients can only patronize once a month, and must be a resident of Jones County.

“It’s supposed to help supplement them for a few days,” explained Finn of the amount of food clients can take with them. “But if they ask for our help, we won’t turn them away.”

While they used to allow clients to walk in during open hours, it got to the point where foot traffic was so busy, it’s now by appointment only.

Hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Aside from in-person usage, Finn delivers about 25 boxes a food each month to senior housing in Anamosa.

“Each month, they get different items; whatever is available,” she said. “It’s be pretty skimpy lately, but it’s better than nothing.”

Items of need include: Canned tuna and meat, Hamburger and Tuna Helper, pasta and canned sauce, canned fruit and vegetables, and peanut butter.

Donations can be made to the Jones County Food Bank, 105 Broadway Place, Suite 17, Anamosa, IA 52205. Donations should be made out to the food bank specifically, and not HACAP to keep the money local.