USDA Director Greenfield stops in Monticello

Theresa Greenfield, state director of USDA Rural Development, stopped in Monticello last week for the opening of the Innovation Lab and to tour the Public Safety Building, which houses both the Monticello Police and Ambulance departments. Both projects are recipients of USDA grants and funding.

Prior to coming to Monticello, Greenfield drove through Olin to see the progress on their new fire station, which also received USDA funding assistance.

“My favorite part is getting out and visiting these communities and celebrating the successes, whether it’s fire stations or the Innovation Lab,” praised Greenfield.

Olin received over $550,000 in Community Facility grants and loans for their new fire station.

In 2009, Monticello received a Rural Development grant for almost $90,000 for the Public Safety Building.

The Innovation Lab received a $66,500 Rural Development Economic Impact Initiative grant. This was used for various pieces of furniture and equipment.

“The grant also purchased additional pieces of equipment to offer educational programs for kids and families, as well as for programs to foster economic development by supporting entrepreneurs and existing business growth,” noted Greenfield’s office.

Greenfield ran in the 2020 General Election of U.S. Senate against Sen. Joni Ernst. In November, she was appointed by President Biden to serve as the USDA state director.

“I grew up a rural, smallest of small towns and have lived in rural and urban areas,” she shared. “I have a deep love for our rural communities. So, I’m honored to have this role.”

Greenfield spent 14 years of her career working in community and economic development. She then transitioned into running a home-building company.

“What town doesn’t need homes? It’s the number-one topic I hear,” she said of the housing shortage.

She then entered commercial real estate development.

“You bring all of that together and it equals rural development,” she summarized.

USDA works with communities, non-profits, businesses, and individuals in three key program areas:

• Housing

• Community facilities

• Business programs

Right now, Greenfield said their biggest project is broadband thanks to the federal, bi-partisan infrastructure bill.

“We’re one of the biggest providers through the Biden-Harris Administration,” noted Greenfield. “Enormous amounts of money coming into the state for broadband, and much of that coming through USDA. We have a long history of working with electric cooperatives.”

The infrastructure bill will also bring more money into Iowa for roads and bridges, to the tune of almost $5.1 billion. That funding will also be applied to airports in Iowa.

“We’re a state that is last in the nation in bridge stability. We’re going to get some bridges fixed and I am fired up about it,” Greenfield said. “About half of the dollars coming into the state will go to the state/governor to decide where it should be spent. She’s done a good job so far.”

USDA is also working with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack on expanding meat and poultry processing.

“Secretary Vilsack is committed to expanding that food supply chain and increasing capacity in meat and poultry processing,” said Greenfield.

In fact, almost 20 small meat lockers in Iowa each received a $200,000 grant to assist in facility expansion to set them up to process more meat.

With about 50 programs available to the public and government entities, Greenfield urges people to reach out to her office with any questions or inquiries about all that USDA has to offer.

“I encourage anybody to reach out to us if they think they might be eligible and we’ll help them through it.”

Visit www.rd.usda.gov/ia for more information.